GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – After three years of dormancy, it’s official. Amtrak’s Adirondack Line is getting back on the rails again, recently announced by the company and state officials. On Monday, the relaunch got a date.

Tickets are on sale now for travel from New York City to Montreal, and just about anywhere in between on the south-north line, starting April 3. The Adirondack Line reaches Albany, Poughkeepsie, Saratoga Springs, Plattsburgh, Whitehall, Ticonderoga, Rensselaer, Port Henry and Rouses Point on its journey north.

“Whether you’re experiencing the greatness of New York City, the culture of Montreal, or the beauty of the Hudson Valley and Lake Champlain region, the return of the Adirondack provides customers with a reliable, relaxing, and sustainable way to travel,” said Amtrak President Roger Harris. “Thanks to the strong support and advocacy of Senators Schumer and Gillibrand, Congresswoman Stefanik and our partners at NYSDOT, VIA Rail and the Federal Railroad Administration, we’re proud to restore service to one of the most popular trains in the Northeast.”

The first Adirondack Line train is set to depart Moynihan Train Hall at Penn Station on Monday, April 3, at 8:41 a.m., with arrival at Gare Centrale in Montreal at 8:16 p.m. that night. It will take the trip southbound again starting at 11:10 a.m. the following morning, April 4, with an expected return to New York City at 10:15 p.m.

Schumer, Gillibrand, Stefanik and Senator Dan Stec have been involved in pushes for more information on the return of Adirondack service in recent months. Last November, Amtrak received a letter penned by Stefanik, asking for answers on when passengers could use the line again, at a time when its Maple Leaf Line from New York City to Toronto had just resumed.

“Families in my district rely on the Adirondack Line for transportation, and it serves a significant economic driver, connecting tourists and our Canadian neighbors, to our region,” said Stefanik. “I will continue to work with Amtrak to deliver the return of this important service for Upstate New York and the North Country and look forward to sharing more details soon.”

Passengers hoping to travel to Canada on the Adirondack Line must provide a passport or enhanced driver’s license, as with any other form of border-crossing travel. Additional requirements may be imposed by U.S. and Canadian governments.