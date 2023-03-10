ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Friday, Senator Dan Stec announced the resumption of Amtrak’s Adirondack Line, which runs from Albany through the North Country and onward to Montreal. The line is set to reopen by Monday, April 3, at the latest.

The Adirondack Line has been closed since the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition to its Albany and Canadian stops, the Amtrak-operated line also reaches Plattsburgh, Whitehall, Ticonderoga, Rensselaer, Port Henry, and Rouses Point.

“The Adirondack Line is a crucial resource for the North Country,” Stec said in an announcement on Friday. “It’s a transportation service for our residents and with its ability to connect visitors from Canada and across out state to this region, a major economic driver. Its closure had a major impact on our ability to move forward from the pandemic and get our economy back on track.”

The Adirondack Line also connects the North Country to New York City and other lines from there. In recent months, Stec and NY-21 Congresswoman Elise Stefanik have called for more information on the rail line’s return after multiple years of no service.

“Families throughout Upstate New York and the North Country rely on the Adirondack Line for transportation, and it serves a significant economic driver, connecting tourists and our Canadian neighbors, to our region. When Amtrak initially left the North Country out of their reopening plans, I brought New York’s 21st District’s concerns to the highest levels to reopen the Adirondack Line. I continued my push to secure a date and deliver this result, so our families can have certainty about their access to transportation,” said Stefanik in a statement.