LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The 40th annual Americade motorcycle festival is revving its engines and cruising to Lake George this summer. This week, organizers announced the dates for another summer of motorcycle cruises, events and merchandise around the Adirondacks.

Americade’s 40th festival in Lake George is set for Wednesday-Sunday, May 31 – June 4, centered in the village of Lake George. Every year, hundreds of thousands of motorcycle riders and enthusiasts visit the region. Events typically include vendor areas set up along the lake, comedy and music for visitors, and days of long rides up into the Adirondack mountains.

Americade tickets have yet to go on sale. Hotel bookings are encouraged to be made early. Americade is currently hiring crew members interested in helping the annual festival kick off and purr like a tuned-up engine.

Last year, Americade saw its usual droves of visitors return after a 2021 event moved to the fall for COVID-related reasons. During the 2022 weekend, a motorcycle accident on Route 9 in Lake George resulted in the deaths of an adult and a child. Organizers confirmed that the rider involved in the incident was not an Americade attendee.