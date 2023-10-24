GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Every holiday season, a special train makes its way across parts of the U.S. and Canada, benefitting local food banks and bringing entertainment to every train station where it makes a stop. The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train will follow a route through New York’s North Country and Capital Region once again this year, including stops in Fort Edward, Saratoga Springs, and Menands.

The train boasts an annual rotation of musical guests aboard a train bedazzled in holiday lights. Now in its 25th year, the train will make stops in communities from Nov. 20 to Dec. 19, including visits in 15 states as well as across Canada. New York’s stops all take place on Nov. 24 and 25.

The train’s trip through New York starts near Albany, heading north through the Adirondacks before hitting the Monreal area and taking a route through parts of Canada. Canadian country-pop artist Trudy and indie musician Virginia to Vegas will be on board for all local stops.

The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train’s New York trip includes:

Friday, Nov. 24

Menands 3:45 p.m. arrival time, 4 – 4:30 p.m. event Menand Road railway, Ganser Smith Memorial Park, 53 Menands Road

Mechanicville 5:45 p.m. arrival time, 6 – 6:30 p.m. event Canadian Pacific track parking lot, 300 Park Ave.

Saratoga Springs 7:20 p.m. arrival time, 7:30 – 8 p.m. event Amtrak Station, 26 Station Lane



Saturday, Nov. 25

Fort Edward 1:05 p.m. arrival time, 1:15 – 1:45 p.m. event Amtrak Station, 70 East St.

Port Henry 4:30 p.m. arrival time, 4:45 – 5:15 p.m. event Amtrak Station, 20 Park Place

Plattsburgh 7 p.m. arrival time, 7:15 – 7:45 p.m. event Amtrak Station, 121 Bridge St.

Rouses Point 8:45 p.m. arrival time, 9 – 9:30 p.m. event Pratt Street Railway Crossing



In 2022, the holiday train made its first route since the COVID-19 pandemic. Stops are coupled with donations to local food pantries. In Fort Edward last year, the train donated a $4,000 check to the Fort Edward Food Pantry.