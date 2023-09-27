QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A jewelry store with locations in Albany and Clifton Park is bringing a third outlet north. Hannoush Jewelers will open its new location along Route 9 – where another jeweler recently closed up shop.

Owners David and Albert Hannoush will be moving into the space at 1054 Route 9 in Queensbury, near Six Flags Great Escape and the Glen Drive-In. The space has been home for the last decade to Louis Jewelers. Owner Louis Carciobolo closed the store earlier in September, announcing his own retirement. His desire was to find another family jeweler to use the space – and the Hannoush family fit the bill.

“After getting to know Louis, we found that we share the same spirit of putting our customers’ needs in front of making a quick sale,” said Hannoush Jewelers co-owner David Hannoush. “This and other shared values make us confident that we can pick up where Louis left off and continue to serve the community, but with a distinctly Hannoush flair.”

The Queensbury store offers 4,000 square feet of showroom space. The location is expected to undergo complete renovations in the coming months, with an opening date under the new name to be announced.

Hannoush Jewelers operates locations at 112 Wolf Road in Albany; and 1750 Route 9 in Clifton Park.