GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Hyde Collection is introducing a new art exhibit this month. Curated from the collection of Harmon and Harriet Kelley, a large collection of artwork from African American hands and minds is coming to the museum.

“The Harmon and Harriet Kelley Collection of African American Art: Works on Paper” opens on Saturday, Jan. 28, and will run until Sunday, April 23. The exhibit includes work by graphic artist Grafton Tyler Brown, printmaker Margo Humphrey, and Romare Bearden – among many more.

“It’s a very special collection of nearly 70 watercolors, pastels, drawings, and a variety of print media by leading African American artists,” said Derin Tanyol, The Hyde Collection’s Curator of Modern & Contemporary Art. “The show chronicles the lives of Black Americans through a series of representative themes: labor, landscape and cityscape, portraiture, community, and entertainment.”

The majority of the exhibit’s work was produced during the Great Depression of the 1930s and ’40s. During that period, many artists were employed by the Federal Arts Project and the Works Progress Administration. Others invoke the abstract impressionism of the 1950s, political work of the 1960s and ’70s, and more contemporary work.

Artists featured in the exhibit include:

• Ron Adams (born 1934)

• Benny Andrews (1930-2006)

• John Thomas Biggers (1924-2001)

• Robert Hamilton Blackburn (1920-2003)

• Elmer W. Brown (1909-1971)

• Hilda Wilkerson Brown (1894-1981)

• Grafton Tyler Brown (1841-1918)

• Calvin Burnett (1921-2007)

• Margaret Taylor Burroughs (1917-2010)

• Elizabeth Catlett (1915-2012)

• Claude Clark (1915-2001)

• Robert Colescott (1925-2009)

• Eldzier Cortor (1916–2015)

• Ernest T. Crichlow (1914-2005)

• Charles Criner (born 1945)

• Mary Reed Daniel (1946-2006)

• Richard W. Dempsey (1909-1987)

• Aaron Douglas (1899-1979)

• William McKnight Farrow (1884-1967)

• Allan Randall Freelon (1895-1960)

• Rex Goreleigh (1902-1987)

• Margo Humphrey (born 1942)

• William H. Johnson (1901-1971)

• Sargent Johnson (1888-1967)

• Lawrence Arthur Jones (1900-1996)

• Loïs Mailou Jones (1905-1998)

• Paul F. Keene, Jr. (1920-2009)

• Jacob Lawrence (1917-2000)

• Norman Lewis (1909-1979)

• Lionel Lofton (born 1954)

• Bert Long (1940-2013)

• Whitfield Lovell (born 1959)

• Sam Middleton (1927–2015)

• Ike E. Morgan (born 1958)

• William Pajaud (1925-2005)

• Alison Saar (born 1956)

• Charles Louis Sallée, Jr. (1911-2006)

• William E. Scott (1884-1964)

• Charles Sebree (1914-1985)

• Albert A. Smith (1896-1940)

• William E. Smith (1913-1997)

• Raymond Steth (1916-1997)

• Henry Ossawa Tanner (1859-1937)

• Alma Woodsey Thomas (1891-1978)

• Dox Thrash (1893-1965)

• James Lesesne Wells (1902-1993)

• Charles White (1918-1979)

• Walter Williams (1920-1998)

• John Woodrow Wilson (1922-2015)

• Hale Aspacio Woodruff (1900-1980)

“The Kelleys’ curatorial vision focuses on uplifting, positive themes, although a small section of the show confronts racism and injustice. Sourced from one of the most celebrated private collections of African American art, this exhibition is sure to provide visitors with a rich and thought-provoking experience,” Tanyol said.