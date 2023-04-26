LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Wine, food, and fun by Lake George. It’s hard to ask for more. This summer, you won’t have to.

The Adirondack Wine & Food Festival returns to Lake George on Saturday and Sunday, June 24-25. The annual festival brings 100+ creators of craft beverages and delicious food from around and beyond New York – and this time, the festivities have gone bigger than ever.

Located at the Charles R. Wood Festival Commons, this year’s festival is expanding out onto the adjacent West Brook Road. The expansion allows for even more vendors to call the festival home in its park space, and creates room for new shaded rest spots. On West Brook Road itself, it means a new space to create “Food Truck Alley,” a corridor of food options that may be familiar – or new – to those who frequent events like the Glens Falls Shirt Factory food truck corrals.

The festival is also adding a new “Biergarten” space, where visitors can take a break in the shade and enjoy a beer or glass of wine. Adirondack Brewery, Mean Max Brew Works, and Adirondack Winery will be pouring the refreshments.

The Adirondack Wine and Food Festival expects over 100 wineries, craft beverage makers, and food vendors. The festival culinary tent hosts demonstrations and competitions all weekend. Visitors get a commemorative souvenir glass and bag to take home. Tickets are on sale online, priced at $50 per day, or $170 for a full weekend VIP pass. The Charles R. Wood Festival Commons is home to events all through the summer in Lake George.