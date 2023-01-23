LAKE PLACID, N.Y. (NEWS10) – As a new year settles in like snow on Adirondack Park trees, a crucial conservation group celebrates the completion of 100 years serving the region. On Monday, the Adirondack Mountain Club (ADK) announced it was celebrating 100 years, and put out some stats highlighting what a century of success looks like.

“ADK has and will continue to play a significant role in building and maintaining trails throughout the Adirondacks,” said ADK Trails Manager Charlotte Staats. “From projects at Silver Lake Bog to Avalanche Pass, this year was a tremendous success thanks to our incredible partners, volunteers, and staff.”

Improved access at Silver Lake Bog, in the Au Sable Forks region, and grant work at Lake Placid’s Avalanche Pass are both as good achievements as any, but ADK highlights another mountain as the site of its biggest location-specific endeavor of (and prior to) 2022. At Mt. Jo, also located in the Lake Placid region, ADK has been hard at work on a new trail, with less environmental impact and better safety for hikers. The project has been powered by private donors, as well as a $50,000 grant from the North Elba Local Enhancement & Advancement Fund. Work is expected to complete by fall 2023.

ADK also thanked a list of partnerships that have helped the organization to maintain 23 trail projects. Groups acknowledged include the Adirondack 46ers, Friends of Poke-O-Moonshine, Hamilton County, the Lake George Land Conservancy, the North Country Trail Association, North Elba LEAF, NYSDEC, and The Nature Conservancy in the Adirondacks.

“Each year, the 46er organization provides funds for the Pro Crew to be trained and to conduct blowdown sweeps to begin the work season,” said Adirondack 46ers President Laurie Rankin. “Additionally, we provide support for major projects – in 2022, Avalanche Pass and the Phelps Trail were the two major projects we funded. Our own trail crews spent 18 days in the field. Together, the commitment to improve and protect the high peaks going forward remains strong.”

Finally, ADK thanked its volunteers, who gave over 8,000 hours to trail work in 2022. ADK supervises trail upkeep and stewardship by working with volunteers who travel trail lengths to keep paths safe. Volunteers also take part in the Adopt a Lean-to Program and Trail Steward Program.