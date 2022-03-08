WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Monday, daytime rain gave way to high winds by night. Wind force hit up to 60 miles per hour in places like Bennington, Vt., and Pittsfield, Mass. In Lake George and into the lower Adirondacks, those high winds had plenty of material to knock down.

On Tuesday morning, Warren County’s Office of Emergency Services reported around 950 National Grid customers still without power from lines downed and branches flung asunder. No major, lasting damage had been reported so far, but getting power back online still takes time.

Some of those outages were in Lake George. The village hall reported on Facebook having to open late Tuesday morning, as Mayor Bob Blais and other staff waited for the power to return. Downtown coffee shop Caffe Vero, one of a few restaurants that focus on the morning crowd in the village, announced they were closed for the day due to the outage.

As of around noon Monday, National Grid’s outage map no longer listed those village outages. Some places in the lower Adirondacks weren’t so lucky.

“Stony Creek has the biggest problems,” said Warren County’s Office of Emergency Services. “It looks like much of the town is down.”

A way west from Lake George, the small town of Stony Creek was reported as having a few of those outages remaining midday, mostly near Stony Creek Family Campground. South, Lake Luzerne was listed as having around 27 customers still powerless.

Although mostly fixed by noon, Thurman and Warrensburg had their own outages. The latter of those was the site of the worst conditions on a county road. A tree fell onto power lines on Golf Course Road/Route 40, closing a section of the road for a number of hours.

Not every area north of Lake George was hit too badly, though. National Grid showed remaining outages in North River and Igerna, both in the northern end of Warren County, but between them, North Creek fared fairly well.

“Actually, we are doing great,” said North Creek/Johnsburg Supervisor Andrea Hogan. “We had a power outage of around 5 hours the night before last, and a few homes out for about a half-hour last night. The highway reported a few trees down, but nothing major.”