GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — High score or not, this game should be a real barnburner. On December 16, the Adirondack Thunder will host their annual Teddy Bear Toss game against the Worcester Railers with doors opening at 6 p.m., and the puck dropping at 7. Tickets are available online or by calling (518) 480-3355.

Fans are encouraged to bring a new, unused stuffed animal or teddy bear and hurl it onto the ice following the Thunder’s first goal. Last year, 2,800 stuffed animals were thrown onto the ice, the current record, and the team is looking to top that number.

The stuffed animals will be given as gifts to children and residents of area nursing homes and care facilities through the Salvation Army. The Teddy Bear Toss game will follow the 1 p.m. game between the Saratoga Springs Fire Department and Worcester Fire Department.

“I am always humbled by our fans and incredibly proud of their generosity. In 2021 our fans brought nearly 2,200 bears and then topped that in 2022. I am hoping that we can crack the 3,000-mark this year,” said Adirondack Thunder President Jeff Mead about the latest iterations of the seven-year tradition. “The Greater Glens Falls Salvation Army is such a vital organization to spread holiday joy and we are honored to partner with them each year.”