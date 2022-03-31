GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Over the weekend, the Adirondack Thunder hockey team held a special pair of games to raise money for local cancer treatment. On Thursday, the team announced how much they raised in the battle to stick it to cancer.

The Adirondack Thunder raised $31,223.80 over their Stick it to Cancer weekend. All of that money is set to go to the C.R. Wood Cancer Center at Glens Falls Hospital, just a couple short blocks from Cool Insuring Arena.

“We are absolutely blown away by the support of the community for this great cause,” said Thunder team President Jeff Mead said. “Stick it to Cancer Weekend holds a special place in everyone’s heart and regardless of the outcome of the games, everyone in our great community stepped up and did their part to help fight this terrible disease.”

This year’s total was $10,000 above the last weekend the team held, during the 2019-20 year. Proceeds gathered include a “paint the ice” event and a 50/50 raffle held during Friday’s game; a jersey auction held following Saturday’s game between the Thunder and the Worcester Railers; and various other donations.

The Worcester Railers were the Thunder’s opponent across the weekend. The visiting team won both games.

“The staff and patients of the C.R. Wood Cancer Center greatly appreciate the community support during the Stick it to Cancer Hockey Weekend,” said Vickie Yattaw, Oncology Education and Support Services Manager for the C.R. Wood Cancer Center at Glens Falls Hospital. “100% of the funds go back out to patients in our community to help cover the cost of gas, transportation, and medical copays. We are very thankful for the generosity of the community and the support of the Adirondack Thunder for organizing such a wonderful event.”