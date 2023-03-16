GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Adirondack Thunder will host their annual “stick it to cancer” weekend, which includes a fundraiser for the C.R. Wood Cancer Center on Friday, March 24, and Saturday, March 25. The annual event looks to bring awareness to cancer and raise money for local cancer programs.

After Friday’s game at the Cool Insuring Arena at 7 p.m., fans are invited to “Paint the Ice Night.” With a $10 donation to the C.R. Wood Cancer Center, fans can write a personal message or the name of a loved one affected by cancer on the ice. The messages from Friday will be sealed into the surface for Saturday night’s game.

Image via Adirondack Thunder

Image via Adirondack Thunder

The first 1,000 fans at Saturday’s game will receive an Adirondack Thunder “stick it to cancer” t-shirt. Fans will also have “I fight for” signs at the game to honor anyone they know affected by cancer, which will be featured on the video board throughout the game. Through contributions from last year’s event alone, the team donated over $31,000 to the Glens Falls Hospital’s cancer treatment facility.

“We’re proud to support the vital work of the C.R. Wood Cancer Center with these events,” said Adirondack Thunder President Jeff Mead. “Together with our incredible fans, we hope to top last year’s record fundraising total while honoring the lives and legacies of our neighbors and loved ones. The competition on the ice will be as fierce as ever, but this weekend is about much more than hockey as we gather as a community to stand up to this disease.”