GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – This fall, Glens Falls’ local hockey team is getting ready to run – and the community can join in. The annual Adirondack Thunder 5K Run and Walk is coming this October.

At 9 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 5, runners will meet at Cool Insuring Area in downtown Glens Falls. The run embarks north along Glen Street before turning right at Sanford Street, then again onto Sagamore Street. A left turn at Cooper’s Cave Ale Company will put runners onto Dix Avenue, followed by a turn onto Platt Street and then Warren Street to return to Centennial Circle.

The run serves as a fundraiser for the Glens Falls Civic Center Foundation, a nonprofit run by Cool Insuring Arena to bolster the arena’s role in the community. Funds cover arena improvements – notable as the arena works to refurbish its Heritage Hall space – as well as the feeding of an endowment fund at the center. The arena turns 40 years old in 2023.

Registration is open now. The first 100 runners to register will receive a free t-shirt.