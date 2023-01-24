GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Every year, the Adirondack Theatre Festival brings shows to the stage of Charles R. Wood Theater. Since the COVID-19 pandemic, the catalog has also included virtual packages for those wanting to be part of the magic of the stage from afar. Between the passions of the stage and the demands of the newer Adirondack Film Festival, the organization could always use a hand.

Next month, the Adirondack Theatre Festival is hosting its annual benefit show at The Park Theater – and visitors are in for a bash. The “Beatles Bash” benefit concert comes to the theater from 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11. The concert features Beatles tribute band Across the Pond, unleashing Beatlemania from across the catalog of the lads from Liverpool. The event also lists M&M Digital Printing and Michael and Janet Spielberger as guests of honor.

Tickets for the benefit are on sale now. Festivities for the regular $85 ticket include complimentary drinks, a cash bar, and a live auction. The fundraiser also offers a $250 VIP pass to the “Beatles Bourbon Club,” including a special drink tasting at Doc’s Restaurant at the Park Theater. The pass is limited to 25 people.

The Adirondack Theatre Festival is set to hold its 29th season in 2023. The festival had to adapt during the COVID-19 pandemic, switching to at-home show packages where audiences got boxes in the mail that came with items to enhance the experience. Ever since, the festival has embraced hybrid methods to get shows to people beyond the theater.