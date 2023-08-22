UTICA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Adirondack Railroad is running on schedule again, after recent storm damage knocked things off track. The railroad is running from Utica to the western Adirondack Park again – with some distance yet to travel.

Passenger rides are running from Utica to Old Forge again as of Thursday, Aug. 17. The line typically continues on north to Tupper Lake – a stretch that remains closed for now, as further storm damage is dealt with.

“The efforts and collaboration from suppliers, our business partner New York State Department of Transportation, and staff and volunteers were extraordinary,” said railroad General Manager Frank Kobliski. “This makes possible the return to service of about 75 percent of our scheduled trains, in time for the upcoming foliage season.”

The Adirondack Railroad crosses around 50 miles between Utica and Old Forge. Operated by the Adirondack Railway Preservation Society nonprofit, the railroad has carried more than 1.85 million passengers since 1992.