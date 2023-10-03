GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – This weekend, a collection of views of the Adirondacks and the region’s landscapes will sprawl across the Chapman Museum. It’s the same set of views that connected the region to many across the country.

“Perfect Gems of Photography, Adirondack Landscapes: Seneca Ray Stoddard & Jesse Summer Wooley” opens on Saturday, Oct. 7. The exhibit combines the work of Seneca Ray Stoddard, a Glens Falls-based artist, cartographer and photographer; and Jesse Summer Wooley, a Ballston Spa-based photographer. Both left a lasting mark on the world of landscape photography in their eras.

“This exhibition looks at two iconic landscape photographers who worked in our region and really helped develop an image of the Adirondacks at a key moment in the history of photography as an art form,” said Chapman Museum Director Nicole Herwig. The exhibit comprises over 3,000 landscape photos capturing the Adirondack Park.

Stoddard (1843-1917) got into photography in his 20s, generating 40 years of images while also working in other art forms, writing, and lecturing. Wooley (1867-1943 served as the resident photographer for the Silver Bay Association from 1908 to 1923.

On Saturday, “Perfect Gems of Photography” opens with a special event, running from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the museum. The opening celebration is open to the public, with special activities in store for kids and families. The exhibit runs through Jan. 7, 2024.

The Chapman Museum is part of the Arts District of Glens Falls. Sidewalk stamps downtown connect the museum to Crandall Public Library, the Hyde Collection, and more.