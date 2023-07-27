BAKERS MILLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – This week, a spot at the end of a dirt road in the Adirondack town of Johnsburg became connected to seven other locations in five countries around the globe. That connection wasn’t physical, or electronic. Instead, it could be found in a weaving path, carefully decorated with stones and flowers, inviting anyone in need of a place to become centered and find inner peace.

On a rainy Thursday, the ribbon was cut on the Adirondack Labyrinth, a 70-foot-wide outdoor creation built on part of 100 acres of space owned by wellness destination ASA Adirondack. The path to completion has wound just as the labyrinth itself does – leading through two and half years of work, 50 volunteers, and $40,000 in building costs. Just like visitors entering a labyrinth, the folks behind the project have left it feeling rewarded.

“The purpose of this labyrinth is community and connection,” said Christine Katzenmeyer, Executive Director of the Legacy Labyrinth Project – of which the Adirondack Labyrinth is a member. “Anytime you walk this labyrinth and you think about connection and community, it’s wise that you do. It adds energy to your walk if you think about it and keep it in your heart.”

The Adirondack Labyrinth.

A labyrinth may look like a maze, but its shape and purpose have important differences. Whereas a maze may have multiple ways in or out, as well as confusing twists and dead ends, a labyrinth is simple. Visitors enter one way, exit one way (often right next to where they came in), and follow a single path that weaves in layering turns that eventually lead to the center. Modern floor labyrinths are used in mental health fields as a way for their visitors to clear their minds and focus on what is in front of them – and the new Adirondack one is no different.

The Adirondack Labyrinth is the seventh of eight connected by the Legacy Labyrinth Project – seven built, one forthcoming. The project started in La Falda, Argentina, a community called home by Jewish immigrants during World War 2, and later by former SS officers after the war’s end. The labyrinth was built in the middle of town, as a way for community members of all walks of life to come together and share their energy.

Other Legacy Labyrinths can be found in the Saskatchewan National Grasslands in Val Marie, Canada; Hotellerie St. Yves in Chartres, France; and three U.S. locations, including Rollins College in Winter Park, Florida; Ohio Wesleyan University in Delaware, Ohio; and the Hoffman Institute in Petaluma, California. A labyrinth is currently under construction in Port Au Prince, Haiti. The project hopes to bring one to Ukraine in the future.

Katzenmeyer and her collaborators construct labyrinths with the hope of connecting them on a spiritual level, sharing positive energy across parts of the world. It’s all down to a science, known as “Sacred geometry.”

“Sacred geometry is the act or science of bringing in the proportions and dimensions of nature into manmade structures and facilities,” explained Tony Christie, designer of over 100 labyrinths and the author of “Labyrinth: Your Path to Self-Discovery.” “Even if you look at your finger and you look at the first joint, there’s something called the Golden Ratio. If you go from the tip of your finger to the first joint, that’s 1. If you go from there to the next joint, that’s 1.616. That’s the Golden Ratio.”

The 1/1.616 ratio can be found throughout the labyrinth’s paths. Christie explained that if the distance from the center to the outside of the labyrinth is 1, the remainder is the same 1.616.

Those aren’t the only numbers to think about. The Adirondack Labyrinth is comprised of 250,000 lbs. of foundation stone, over a mile of landscape edging, and 120 yards of topsoil. It’s on a 100-acre land of property that ASA Adirondack founder Christine Powers acquired after her husband, Larry, was approached by its previous owner. ASA Adirondack bought the land in 2016.

“We bought the land knowing we wanted it to be sanctuary, a place where people could come – starting with ourselves,” Powers said. “I saw the labyrinth in Saskatchewan, and it struck my heart immediately.”

The ribbon its cut at the Adirondack Labyrinth.

Plenty of that 100 acres has potential yet to be utilized. ASA Adirondack plans to add to its cottages, where people can stay for mindfulness practices, making use of walking paths and meditation gardens dotting the landscape.

Other attendees to the labyrinth’s unveiling included New York State Senator Dan Stec, Assemblyman Matthew Simpson, Warren County EDC President Jim Siplon, and Lake George Regional Chamber of Commerce CEO Gina Mintzer. The Adirondack Labyrinth officially opens for mindfulness on Aug. 1.