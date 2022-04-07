LEWIS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The changing of seasons in the Adirondacks brings with it a lot to celebrate. This fall at the Essex County Fairgrounds, a great return will be celebrated, just in time for fall.

The Adirondack Harvest Festival is returning on Saturday, Sept. 24 at the Essex County Fairgrounds in the town of Lewis. The annual event features everything from farmers’ markets to food trucks, with animals, demonstrations, and family activities. This fall’s festival will be the first since 2019, with COVID-19 changing things for two years.

“We are so excited to host the Adirondack Harvest Festival in its traditional format again this year,” said Adirondack Harvest Festival manager Laurie Davis. “The festival is truly a celebration of the harvest season, and it is such a great way for people to come together to show our collective appreciation of all that our agricultural community does as stewards of the Adirondacks.”

In 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic necessitated change due to social distancing concerns. That year saw an online and self-guided event held. In 2021, the festival was replaced with an “Open Farm Week” full of smaller events across the Adirondack Park. Open Farm Week was successful enough last year that it will return this year as well, running from Sept. 2-5.

The Adirondack Harvest Festival is a relatively newer event, having just started in 2016, and drawing around 3,000 visitors in 2019. This year’s full (and still growing) list of festival attractions includes:

Farmers’ market

Farming demonstrations and talks

Local food truck cuisine

Hands-on activities for kids and adults

Local craft beer

Live music

Hiking along Champlain area trails

Farm animals

Draft horse and wagon rides

Presentations by 4-H groups

Horse barrel racing

“Open Farm Week was such a great event last year, and the one-day festival at the fairgrounds is a special event too,” said Adam Reed, owner of Tangelroot Farm in Essex. “It’s great to see Adirondack Harvest host both events this year, so we can invite folks to our farms to see how things work up close, and also celebrate the harvest season at the festival.”

Sponsors, vendors, volunteers and those interested in tabling or giving talks or demonstrations, are all invited to apply online. The organizers of the Adirondack Harvest Festival will continue to keep an eye on current coronavirus infection rates in the months, weeks and days leading up to the festivities.