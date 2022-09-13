LEWIS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Saturday, Sept. 24, is a big day in the Adirondacks. At the Essex County Fairgrounds, a single-day festival of agriculture and community returns for the first time since 2019.

The Adirondack Harvest Festival is a one-day experience, running from noon to 5 p.m. next Saturday. Vendors will offer local food and drink products, and family activities give visitors a chance to learn about the agricultural world of the Adirondacks. The festival free and open to the public.

Check out the full schedule of farm-themed fun:

Pre-Festival Hike

A farm and forest hike with Champlain Area Trails will run from 10 a.m. to noon, covering 6 miles. The hike starts from the festival grounds entrance, at the intersection of Route 9N and Sisco Street.

All-Day Events

Flax to linen demos

Movie showings

Straw bale toss

Petting zoo

Local food, drink and ice cream

Gift shop

Antique tractors on display

Horse barrel racing

Talks and Workshops

Home-Scale Forest Garden Noon – 1 p.m. Hosted by Dani Baker of Cross Island Farms

ADK Tree Propagation Workshop 1-2 p.m. Hosted by Alex Caskey of Owl Brook Farm

Bird Friendly Maple 2-3 p.m. Hosted by Zachary Boerman of the Audubon Society

History of Timbuctoo 3-4 p.m. Hosted by Martha Swan of John Brown Lives

Shiitake Log Inoculation 3 p.m. Hosted by Adam Wild of the Uihlein Maple Research Forest

Wild Woodlands Plants 4-5 p.m. Hosted by Jane Desotelle of Underwood Herbs and the Plattsburgh Botanical Sanctuary



Kids Events

Storytime and brushing with Zelda the therapy mini-horse 12:30 – 1 p.m.

Making pollinator-friendly wildflower seed ball crafts 1-1:30 p.m.

Natural tie-dye 2-2:45 p.m.

Storytime and brushing with Zelda the therapy mini-horse 2:45 – 3:10 p.m.

Natural tie-dye 4-4:45 p.m.

All-day face painting, seed collages, watercolors, carnival games, with quiet spaces offered for breastfeeding and baby changing

Live Music Stage