WARRENSBURG, N.Y. (NEWS10) – An upcoming farmers’ market is pulling together artists and craftspeople from across the Adirondack Park. The 2023 Gathering of Adirondack Artists comes to the Warrensburgh Riverfront Farmers’ Market from 3 to 6 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 11.
The annual gathering is a chance for painters, jewelers, photographers, and more artists to join the farmers’ market’s weekly array of farmers. This year’s artists and artisans include:
- By Eye Rustics
- Cover Your Sass Botique
- Crafteelilguy
- For the Love of Rocks
- Landscape Painting
- L’il Bit O’ The Adirondacks
- Little River Crafts
- Mandala Dot Painting
- Mac’s Pipes & Accessories
- PaperPie
- Personalized & Themed Items
- Quilting by Sue Hull
- Serendipity Spinners
- Sylvia Vidal Photography
- Unique Distressed Wood Furniture
- Whistle Wing Print Cards
- More TBA
Local authors will hold book signings. Kids craft kits will be available courtesy of Richards Library.
As always, the farmers’ market also offers recipes, connections with a Cornell Cooperative Extension master gardener, and live music – this week by Peter Burrall. Vendors at the market include:
- Adirondack Harvest
- Baked by Marlene at J. Gallup Farm
- Calico Corner
- Dawn’s Delights
- Glens Falls Distillery
- High Peaks Distillery/Adirondack Brewery
- Juniper Hill Farm
- Nettle Meadow Cheese Farm
- North Country Microgreens
- Sugar Mountain Cookies
- Trillium Farm
- Whitefield Farm
- More TBA