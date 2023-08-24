GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Each month, Glens Falls’ Chapman Museum features new programming that ties in history and community. In September, one event tells visitors: Take a hike.

On Wednesday, Sept. 13, the museum hosts speakers Mark Simpson and Joe Ryan to give a talk on the Adirondack 46ers, a name given to those who have scaled all 46 Adirondack High Peaks. “Clark & Marshall’s 100th Anniversary of the First 46 Completion and the 46er Organization Giving Back” comes in as part of the museum’s “Conversations with the Past” series. The talk will explore the history of the nonprofit being the 46er name, and the role it plays in keeping the Adirondacks preserved.

Many events at the Chapman require reservations, which can be made at (518) 793-2826. The museum’s full schedule for September includes: