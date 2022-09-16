SOUTH GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Next weekend, Moreau Community Center in South Glens Falls is hosting a special community event for addiction recovery. If you or someone you know has struggled with substance abuse and addiction, including opioid addiction, consider paying a visit to the Addiction Recovery Resource Fair.

Set from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Sept. 24th, Moreau Community Center will welcome several other groups to share resources with families and individuals looking for help finding a pathway to recovery, or helping someone else find that path for themselves. Organizations involved include the Community Coalition for Family Wellness, Healing Springs Recover Community & Outreach Center, and Adirondack Health Institute.

They’re just some of many. Over a dozen local organizations will be onsite. Free narcan training and kits will be available, equipping the community with the tools and skills to potentially save a life during an overdose caused by fentanyl. Test strips and medication disposal kits will also be available. Food will be provided by Coach’s Corner Food Truck.

According to a release from the community center, overdoses have climbed locally at a notably high rate. Fentanyl-laces marijuana has been found as a common culprit. In 2021, the U.S. saw 107,622 deaths caused by drug overdoses, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That number is an increase of nearly 15% from the previous year – 2020 saw 93,655 deaths.

Moreau Community Center is located at 144 Main St. in South Glens Falls. The center can be reached with any questions at (518) 581-1230.