SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Congress Park in Saratoga Springs will be host to a Planned Parenthood event Friday night, in reaction to the U.S. Supreme Court’s vote overturning Rove v. Wade and ending federal abortion rights protections. The gathering is one of several organized by Planned Parenthood groups across the state.

The public is invited to join for a vigil for the protection of abortion rights from 8-9 p.m. at Congress Park. No advance sign-up is required.

The Supreme Court decision on Friday, fueled by its current Conservative majority, is expected to lead to abortion bans in roughly half of the 50 states. In New York, Gov. Kathy Hochul has expressed outspoken support for the continued protection of safe abortion access within the state.

The Congress Park gathering on Friday night is one of several organized by Planned Parenthood across New York. The full list of vigils includes:

Corning Centerway Square 8-9 p.m. Sign up online

Ithaca Dewitt Park; 102 East Court St. 8-9 p.m. Sign up online

Kingston YWCA of Kingston; 209 Clinton Ave. 6-7 p.m.

Mineola Nassau County Courthouse; 262 Old County Road 6:30 – 7:45 p.m.

New York City Union Square; E. 14th St. and Union Square West 8-9:30 p.m.

Newburgh Downing Park 7:30 p.m.

Saratoga Springs Congress Park; 268 Broadway 8-9 p.m.



Those seeking to support abortion rights through Planned Parenthood may do so in several ways. The organization accepts donations online, and also contains a list of abortion funds that provide resources to those in need of reproductive healthcare.