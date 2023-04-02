QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — One lucky Hannaford customer purchased a $50,000 winning Powerball ticket at the Quaker Road location in Queensbury. The ticket was from Saturday’s drawing.

The winning Powerball numbers were 11, 19, 21, 29, 52, and with Powerball being 17. The winning numbers for the Powerball game are drawn from a field of one to 69. The Powerball number is drawn from a separate field of one to 26.

New York Lottery contributed $3.6B in the 2021-2022 fiscal year to help support education in New York State. New Yorkers struggling with a gambling addiction or know someone who is can find help by calling the State’s toll-free, confidential HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY (1-877-846-7369) or by texting HOPENY (467369). Standard text rates may apply.