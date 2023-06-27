LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Tuesday, July 4, is a big day. Independence Day brings with it several days of fireworks, live music, and other festivities, and the North Country is no different. Find out how to celebrate the Fourth over two weekends, in the village of Lake George and up into the Adirondack Park.

Bolton

Bolton Independence Day celebration Music and entertainment from 7 to 10 p.m. on Tuesday, July 4 Rogers Park, Rogers Memorial Park Road, Bolton



Chester

Fireworks 9 p.m. fireworks show on Saturday, July 8 Chester Town Hall, 6307 Route 9, Chestertown



Glens Falls

Summer Pops Concert Independence Day-themed concert starting at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, July 3, including fireworks at dusk Crandall Park, Glen Street, Glens Falls



Hague

Music in the Park Food trucks open at 4:30 p.m. on Monday, July 3, with The Barkeater Band playing at 6:30 p.m. and fireworks at 9:15 p.m. Food trucks and music will continue every Wednesday through the summer Hague Town Beach Park, Hague



Johnsburg

Parade and celebration throughout town Parade, entertainment, One Smooth DJ’s PARTY Experience, and fireworks at dusk; festivities start at 1 p.m. Sunday, July 2 Downtown Johnsburg



Lake George

Fireworks cruises by Lake George Steamboat Company Cruise on the Mohican at 9 p.m. Saturday, July 1, and 9:10 p.m. on Sunday and Tuesday, July 2 and 4 Cruise on the Minnie Ha-Ha at 9 p.m. Sunday and Tuesday, July 2 and 4 Cruise on the Lac du Saint Sacrement at 9:15 p.m. Sunday and Tuesday, July 2 and 4 57 Beach Road, Lake George

Fireworks cruises by Lake George Waterfront Cruises Cruise on the Adirondac at 9:05 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, July 1-2 Cruise on the Horicon at 9 p.m. on Tuesday, July 4 2 Kurosaka Lane, Lake George

Coca-Cola July 4th Fest at Six Flags Great Escape Fireworks by night at The Great Escape on Sunday-Tuesday, July 2-4 89 Six Flags Drive, Lake George

4th of July fireworks in the village of Lake George Fireworks start over the lake at 9:30 p.m. Visible from around the south end of Lake George



Lake Placid

Lake Placid fireworks and parade Parade at 5 p.m. through Lake Placid, followed by fireworks starting at 9:30 p.m., choreographed to music Downtown Lake Placid



North River

Fourth of July Barbecue at Garnet Hill Lodge Barbecue buffet with indoor and outdoor seating, lawn games, biking, disc golf, and music by Dave Hyde, from 4-7 p.m. on Sunday, July 2 Garnet Hill Lodge, 39 Garnet Hill Road, North River



Old Forge

Annual Forge Festival of Arts & Crafts Craft festival with an admission cost of $3 for individuals or $10 per family Sunday-Monday, July 2-3 108 Codling St., OId Forge



Queensbury

Music on the Mountain at West Mountain 6-10 p.m. Saturday, July 1 Jukebox Rebellion performance, vendors, and fireworks; $15 for adults, $10 for teenagers, $5 for 7 to 12 59 West Mountain Road, Queensbury



Ticonderoga