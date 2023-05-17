GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – 42 Degrees in downtown Glens Falls is setting down the glassware. Owner Robin Barkenhagen announced the pipe shop’s closure on Facebook on Wednesday, effective at the end of May.

“I tried my best to hang on, but ultimately failed,” Barkenhagen wrote. “42 Degrees and 42 Degrees Tavern will be closing at the end of May. I want to thank you all for making the last 13 years special, and the 2 years at the tavern magical. Hang on to those memories, good, bad and ugly, it was one of the finest stretches of my long life. This is obviously posted with a heavy heart, I gave both places my all, but it just wasn’t good enough…..I love you all…..Peace.”

42 Degrees first opened at the corner of Park and Elm streets, where restaurant and deli Park & Elm opened last fall. It stayed there for a decade before moving to 206 Glen St. in 2019. A second location opened in Malta in 2021, shortly followed by 42 Degrees Tavern upstairs from the Glens Falls location. The tavern offered live music alongside a selection of wine and beer.

Barkenhagen opened 42 Degrees alongside co-owners Jon King and Mike Chowske. He also serves as a member of the Glens Falls Collaborative, which organizes events like Glens Falls Wing Fest and Pet Fest.

“It’s been a great run, and I’ve met the most wonderful people along this journey,” said Barkenhagen, when reached for further comment. “Thank you all for 13 incredible years.”

42 Degrees’ last day is Wednesday, May 31.