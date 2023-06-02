FORT EDWARD, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York Lottery announced that a top-prize winning ticket was sold in the June 1 TAKE 5 evening drawing. The ticket, worth $38,005.00 was purchased at the Cumberland Farms located at 351 Broadway in Fort Edward.

Winning TAKE 5 numbers are drawn from a field of one through 39. The drawings are televised twice daily at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. A lottery draw game prize of any amount can be claimed up to one year from the date of the drawing.

The New York Lottery is North America’s largest and most profitable lottery, contributing $3.6B in the 2021-2022 fiscal year to support education in New York. New Yorkers struggling with a gambling problem can contact the confidential HOPEline at 1-877-846-7369 or text HOPENY (467369). Standard text rates may apply.