SOUTH GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The 45th annual South High Marathon Dance is drawing closer. Recently, it was announced that Six Flags Great Escape would again host the annual charity event held by South Glens Falls High School. On Tuesday, it was announced who the student body will be dancing for.

The South High Marathon Dance organization announced its list of beneficiaries for the 2022 dance, which is set for Friday, May 13. Every year, the dance raises money for families and organizations fighting debilitating illnesses, both within and outside of the South Glens Falls greater community.

Last year was the dance’s first held at Six Flags Great Escape. The outdoor location was chosen for social distancing reasons, stemming from health concerns and indoor person limits stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic. $506,013.31 was raised in 2021.

The 2022 South High Marathon Dance recipient list includes 15 families. Those include the families of:

Adam Sweeney

Anthony Davis

Charles Aiken

Bob Desautels, Jr.

David Schermerhorn

Erika Leonard

Geri Hugerich

Hunter Ripley

Jeffrey Marcil

Joe Patterson

Joel Ortuba

Megan Coker

Patricia Sullivan

Shannon Beckwith

Tiffany Clark

The dance also benefits a number of community organizations that provide care and resources to those suffering cancer and other illnesses. This year, those organizations include:

ST. Peter’s ALS Regional Center

Alzheimer’s Assosication of NENY

Captain Community Service

Community Coalition for Family Wellness

Food for Thought/O’Brien’s Angels

Gateway House of Peace

Kelly’s Angels, Inc.

Living for Mia

Make-A-Wish Northeast New York

Moreau Community Center

Rebuilding Together Saratoga County

South Glens Falls Kindness Closet

Veterans and Community Housing Coalition

Every year, a student chair committee at South High goes through applications to choose those who make the best fit for the dance. This year, over 100 applications were considered. Over the last 45 years, the dance has raised over $9.4 million, reaching upwards of 591 beneficiaries.

The marathon dance itself will be livestreamed over Facebook from The Great Escape. As of Tuesday, it had not yet been decided whether an audience would be allowed to come enjoy the dance in person. Pre-COVID, the dance was held at the South High gymnasium, with a second gym serving as home to vendors, raffles and more.

In the months leading up to the dance, numerous businesses are holding events of their own to raise the money that the South High Marathon Dance requires in order to kick off. Kingpin’s Alley Family Fun Center in South Glens Falls is holding fundraiser bowling nights on March 26 and April 23. More events will be posted on the dance Facebook page as they are announced.