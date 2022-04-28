SOUTH GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The 45th annual South High Marathon Dance is coming up on Friday, May 13. On Thursday, the schedule for this year’s dance was released. This year’s dance returns to Six Flags Great Escape in Lake George.

This year’s event at the park will again be closed to the public, in order to minimize COVID-19 infection spread risk. The dance is an annual fundraiser, raising tens of thousands of dollars for charity groups and families fighting cancer and other forms of debilitating illness.

As the dance itself is remote again, a South High Marathon Dance Preview Party is set for May 7. The party will be held from 1-5 p.m. at the South Glens Falls High School cafeteria and parking lot, and will feature SHMD-branded garments, 50/50 raffle tickets, alumni merchandise, a cornhole tournament, and more. All sales at the party will help to fund the marathon dance. 50/50 tickets will continue to sell online until 7 p.m. Friday, May 13.

Although closed to the public, this year’s South High Marathon Dance will be livestreamed to the public via Facebook. The schedule for the 2022 South High Marathon Dance includes:

9 a.m. Live broadcast begins Opening ceremonies

11 a.m. Cartoon characters costume parade Start of activities, including interviews, feature stories, marathon dance trivia, live music, games, events, dancing – all running until 10 p.m. closing ceremonies

1 p.m. 5th graders join the dance

2 p.m. Middle schoolers join the dance

7 p.m. Online auction concludes

8 p.m. Online 50/50 sales conclude

10 p.m. Closing ceremonies



Various other events are scheduled to benefit the marathon dance. Clothing items will not be sold online this year, and will instead will be sold on Friday, May 6, at the Battle for the Bridge basketball game at Glens Falls High School. Garments will also be sold at the preview party on May 7, and at the Glens Falls Shirt Factory’s Tom Myott Gallery from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, May 13, during the dance.

The Shirt Factory is reprising its role from last year. The Glens Falls small business and studio hub will be holding a food truck corral benefitting the dance from 4:30 – 8 p.m. on Friday, May 13, with a portion of all sales donated to the dance.

Funds for the dance are also being raised by an annual auction of items donated by local businesses. The auction will be held on the dance website through BiddingOwl from 1 p.m. May 7 to 7 p.m. May 13. All items can be picked up at South Glens Falls High School’s cafeteria from 9-11 a.m. Saturday, May 14.

Last year, the South High Marathon Dance raised $506,013.31 for 24 beneficiaries. This year’s dance will benefit a list of 28 families and organizations.