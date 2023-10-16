FORESTPORT, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Two Capital Region men have died and two others have been injured after a hunting camp fire in Oneida County. The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office said the fire happened around 1 a.m. on October 14 in Forestport.

Joseph Funk, 64, of Gansevoort, and Thomas Dingmon, 78, of Middle Grove were pronounced dead at the scene. Bruce Siergieny, 64, from Queensbury, and Michael Hastings, 63, of Fort Edward, were burned in the fire. Siergieny was taken to St Elizabeth Hospital in Utica and Hastings was taken by helicopter to the burn unit at Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse.

The call for the fire came in around 1:25 a.m. for the Forestport Fire Department and the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office about a camp on fire on Nichols Mills Road.

When they arrived, the camp was engulfed in flames. Police are still investigating the cause of the fire.