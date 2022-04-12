QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Warren County Sheriff’s Office arrested two women after a traffic stop. Police said they were in possession of crack cocaine.

Ashley Vetrano, 33, of Queensbury, was charged with one count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Fourth Degree and two traffic tickets. Police said she was found with one-eighth ounce of crack cocaine. She was arraigned and released on her own recognizance.

Shannon Welch, 37, of Whitehall, was charged with one count of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree. She is scheduled to appear in court on April 25.