North Country Weekend Calendar: Wild Adriatic brings the music back

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Hear that? There’s something in tune at The Queensbury Hotel. Wild Adriatic’s Summit Music Festival is back in town, with two days of bands like Let’s Be Leonard, Glass Pony and Seize Atlantis. Go see some music and then visit the Adirondack Stampede Rodeo at Cool Insuring Arena.
It’s been a chilly week, and the weekend is set to be more of the same. Highs are 48 on Friday, 50 on Saturday and 53 on Sunday. Don’t forget Daylight Savings Time ends on Sunday.
Wild Adriatic Presents: The Summit Music Festival
- What: The return of Wild Adriatic’s annual music festival at The Queensbury Hotel. Bands include Annie in the Water, Chestnut Grove, Let’s Be Leonard, Glass Pony, Northern Exposure, J Lee White, Seize Atlantis and Wild Adriatic. $25 single-day tickets, $45 weekend pass, $75 VIP pass. Tickets up for purchase online.
- When: Friday-Saturday, Nov. 5-6
- Where: The Queensbury Hotel, 88 Ridge St., Glens Falls
Field of Flags
- What: Fort William Henry’s annual lawn of over 7,000 U.S. flags in honor of veterans and active duty military personnel. Flags placed in advance of ceremony on Nov. 12. Each flag has a veteran’s name and branch of service attached. Free to visit.
- When: Friday-Friday, Nov. 5-12
- Where: Fort William Henry Museum, 48 Canada St., Lake George
Adirondack Stampede Charity Rodeo
- What: Return of the Adirondack Stampede Rodeo at Cool Insuring Arena. An official PRCA rodeo with top and regional contenders. 2-hour show each night. Admission is $20 for adults, $12 for kids and seniors.
- When: 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Nov. 5-6
- Where: Cool Insuring Arena, 1 Civic Center Plaza, Glens Falls
Xmas at the Glen Drive-In
- What: Movie night benefitting Operation Santa Claus. Screen 2 at the theater will screen “Elf” and “A Christmas Story.” $10 admission.
- When: Sunset Saturday, Nov. 6
- Where: The Glen Drive-In Theater, 983 Route 9, Queensbury
Extra Life Games for Charity at Southern Adirondack ReStore
- What: Annual Extra Life charity gaming marathon, benefitting the children’s hospital at Albany Medical Center. 24-hour livestream with public community play hours from 6 p.m. Saturday to the end on Sunday morning. Choose from many video and board games to play. Players can win prizes. Donations to the charity are strongly encouraged. Must register in advance online, by phone at (518) 955-7439, or by email at hello@joinedbygaming.com.
- When: 8 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 6 – 8 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 7; Community play hours start at 6 p.m. Saturday.
- Where: Southern Adirondack ReStore, 1373 Route 9, Fort Edward
Holiday Farm Market “Wool and Wonderment Weekend”
- What: Holiday-themed farm market hosted by Lily of the Valley Farm. Features Gotland yarn, CBD products, organics, soaps, and more. Vendors include Sheep in Wool Clothing, Pzoa Organics, Thorn Family Farm, Whistle Wing Prints and Yarnstream.
- When: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6 – 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 7
- Where: Lily of the Valley Farm, 35 Perry Hill Road, Shushan
Book signing: Danielle Marie Annette Williams
- What: A book signing with author Danielle Marie Annette Williams, author of “The Revolutionary War in the Adirondacks: Raids in the Wilderness.”
- When: 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6
- Where: Book Warehouse of Lake George, 1424 Route 9, Suite 15, Lake George
Warren Miller’s “Winter Starts Now” at the Charles R. Wood Theater
- What: Annual ski and snowboard film tracking the winter season across the country. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination required for entry.
- When: 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6
- Where: Charles R. Wood Theater, 207 Glen St., Glens Falls
Movie night at Lakota’s Farm barn
- What: Double feature barn movie night. $5 admission for adults and kids; free for ages 4 and under. Pillows, blankets and lawn chairs encouraged. Snacks and beverages for sale. BYOB not allowed. Dress warm.
- When: 6-11 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6
- Where: Lakota’s Farm Weddings and Events, 99 Route 62, Cambridge
Washington County Young Life Punkin Chuckin Contest
- What: First annual pumpkin throw fundraiser for Washington County Young Life, hosted by Highlander Brewing Co. Multiple targets, 1st and 2nd place cash prizes. Basket auction and pumpkin pie sales. Cider donuts, coffee, hot chocolate and cider onsite. $5 per pumpkin or $20 for 5.
- When: 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 7
- Where: Highlander Brewing Company, 453 Route 47, Argyle