North Country Weekend Calendar: Where to haunt for an Adirondack Halloween

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – We all know what time it is. It’s time for jack-o-lanterns, candy and costumes, and soon the North Country will see its annual of ghosts, ghouls, princesses and superheroes for Halloween. The North Country Weekend Calendar turns spooky, full of costume contests, trunk-or-treating and more festive frights.
A foggy and frigid Friday leads into a mixed Halloween weekend, weather-wise. A weekend in the mid-50s is going to get wet with on-and-off rain through Saturday. That drizzle may continue early Sunday, but should grind to a stop just in time for kids to get out on the streets and collect candy on Halloween night.
Pulled Pork Drive Thru BBQ
- What: $12 BBQ dinner with pulled pork, chips, cole slaw and a brownie. Drive-thru pickup only.
- When: 2-6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29
- Where: Queensbury Senior Citizens, 742 Bay Road, Queensbury
Baskets for Ben
- What: 10th annual fundraiser held by the Ben Osborn Memorial Fund, in memory of a local resident who died in Afghanistan in 2010. $20 ticket includes appetizers, entertainment, a cash bar and a chance to win baskets including golf packages, YMCA memberships, hotel accommodations and more.
- When: 4-7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29
- Where: The Queensbury Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6196, 132 Luzerne Road, Queensbury
Haunted Barn on the Farm
- What: 15th annual haunted barn at Little Theater on the Farm. $8 for adults, $5 for children. Halloween frights and a costume competition on Saturday.
- When: 6-9 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Oct. 29-30
- Where: Little Theater on the Farm, 27 Plum Road, Fort Edward
Bowl for Kids’ Sake 2021
- What: Bowling in support of mentoring programs for children in Warren Washington and northern Saratoga counties.
- When: 6:30-9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29; 12:30-3 p.m. and 3:30-6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30; 12:30-3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31
- Where: Kingpin’s Alley Family Fun Center, 166 Saratoga Road, South Glens Falls
Whispering Bones Ghost Stories at The Depot
- What: Halloween storytelling hosted by Argyle Brewing Company. Local actors and storytellers perform “The Cask of Amontillado,” “In Kropfsberg Keep” and “The Last of Squire Ennismore.” $15 admission.
- When: 7:30-9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29
- Where: Cambridge Train Depot, 6 Broad St., Cambridge
Saratoga Annual Fall Festivities
- What: Fall festivities in downtown Saratoga, featuring a Fun Run, the Great Saratoga Pumpkin Hunt, street performances and ghost stories. Free admission.
- When: Saturday-Sunday, Oct. 30-31
- Where: Downtown Saratoga Springs
Annual Lake George Fall Fest Craft Fair
- What: Over 40 vendors, crafters and artisans, plus kids trick-or-treating and activities. Free admission.
- When: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30
- Where: The Barn at French Mountain, 5 Mill Road, Lake George
Boo2You Trick-or-Treating
- What: Children’s trick-or-treating at City Park in Glens Falls, including spooky dance, a kids fun zone and more. 20 candy and non-treat stations, with candy donated by The Candy Space in Lake George. Free admission. Pumpkin alley at St. Mary-St. Alphonsus Regional Catholic School. Halloween House Contest winner to be announced.
- When: 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30
- Where: City Park, Glens Falls
Halloween Party by Slickfin Brewery
- What: Halloween party with basket raffles, caramel apple sour ale, food by Northway Catering Co., horror movies in the beer garden, and a costume contest at 8 p.m.
- When: 2-10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30
- Where: Slickfin Brewing Company, 147-149 Broadway, Fort Edward
Halloween Costume Contest, Celebration Fire and Ribbon Cutting
- What: Costume contest and grand opening celebration for B&B Collective & Ink by Tom in Cambridge. Hot cider, wings, coffee and hot dogs. Costume contest with Best Couples, Most Unique and Most Scary categories.
- When: 4-9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30
- Where: B&B Collective & Ink by Tom, 63B West Main St., Cambridge
Adirondack Thunder vs. Reading Royals
- What: Glens Falls hockey game. Call Cool Insuring Arena for tickets.
- When: 7 p.m. puck drop Saturday, Oct. 30
- Where: Cool Insuring Arena, 1 Civic Center Plaza, Glens Falls
Halloween Bash at Downtown Social
- What: A night of Halloween fun at Downtown Social. Costume contest, drink specials, beer pong and corn hole. $10 tickets.
- When: 9 p.m. – 1:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 30
- Where: Downtown Social, 190 Glen St., Glens Falls
Halloween Pancake Breakfast
- What: Halloween breakfast. $8 admission, costumed kids eat for free. Pancakes (chocolate chip and blueberry options available), maple syrup, scrambled eggs, sausage, juice and coffee.
- When: 8-11 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 31
- Where: Washington County Coon and Cat Club, 482 Quarry Road, Salem
Cider Valley Donuts Halloween party
- What: Cider donuts, hot coffee, cotton candy and kettle corn. Free donuts for kids in costume.
- When: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31
- Where: Cider Valley Donuts, 1275 Route 24, Granville
Halloween party at World Awareness Children’s Museum
- What: $2 off museum admission for children in costume.
- When: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31
- Where: World Awareness Children’s Museum, 89 Warren St., Glens Falls
Warren County Sheriff’s Office Trunk-or-Treat
- What: First annual family-friendly event, drive-thru trick-or-treating to get candy, goodies and more.
- When: Noon – 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31
- Where: Warren County Sheriff’s Office, 1340 Route 9, Lake George
30th annual Greater Greenwich Chamber of Commerce Halloween Parade
- What: Halloween parade through downtown Greenwich.
- When: 1-2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31
- Where: Corner of Washington and Main streets, Greenwich
Warrensburg Annual Halloween Parade
- What: Annual Halloween parade through Warrensburg, put on by Warrensburg Volunteer Fire Company.
- When: 4-5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31
- Where: Warrensburg