North Country Weekend Calendar: Where to haunt for an Adirondack Halloween

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – We all know what time it is. It’s time for jack-o-lanterns, candy and costumes, and soon the North Country will see its annual of ghosts, ghouls, princesses and superheroes for Halloween. The North Country Weekend Calendar turns spooky, full of costume contests, trunk-or-treating and more festive frights.

A foggy and frigid Friday leads into a mixed Halloween weekend, weather-wise. A weekend in the mid-50s is going to get wet with on-and-off rain through Saturday. That drizzle may continue early Sunday, but should grind to a stop just in time for kids to get out on the streets and collect candy on Halloween night.

Friday, Oct. 29, 2021

Pulled Pork Drive Thru BBQ

What: $12 BBQ dinner with pulled pork, chips, cole slaw and a brownie. Drive-thru pickup only.

$12 BBQ dinner with pulled pork, chips, cole slaw and a brownie. Drive-thru pickup only. When: 2-6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29

2-6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29 Where: Queensbury Senior Citizens, 742 Bay Road, Queensbury

Baskets for Ben

What: 10 th annual fundraiser held by the Ben Osborn Memorial Fund, in memory of a local resident who died in Afghanistan in 2010. $20 ticket includes appetizers, entertainment, a cash bar and a chance to win baskets including golf packages, YMCA memberships, hotel accommodations and more.

10 annual fundraiser held by the Ben Osborn Memorial Fund, in memory of a local resident who died in Afghanistan in 2010. $20 ticket includes appetizers, entertainment, a cash bar and a chance to win baskets including golf packages, YMCA memberships, hotel accommodations and more. When: 4-7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29

4-7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29 Where: The Queensbury Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6196, 132 Luzerne Road, Queensbury

Haunted Barn on the Farm

What: 15 th annual haunted barn at Little Theater on the Farm. $8 for adults, $5 for children. Halloween frights and a costume competition on Saturday.

15 annual haunted barn at Little Theater on the Farm. $8 for adults, $5 for children. Halloween frights and a costume competition on Saturday. When: 6-9 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Oct. 29-30

6-9 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Oct. 29-30 Where: Little Theater on the Farm, 27 Plum Road, Fort Edward

Bowl for Kids’ Sake 2021

What: Bowling in support of mentoring programs for children in Warren Washington and northern Saratoga counties.

Bowling in support of mentoring programs for children in Warren Washington and northern Saratoga counties. When: 6:30-9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29; 12:30-3 p.m. and 3:30-6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30; 12:30-3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31

6:30-9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29; 12:30-3 p.m. and 3:30-6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30; 12:30-3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31 Where: Kingpin’s Alley Family Fun Center, 166 Saratoga Road, South Glens Falls

Whispering Bones Ghost Stories at The Depot

What: Halloween storytelling hosted by Argyle Brewing Company. Local actors and storytellers perform “The Cask of Amontillado,” “In Kropfsberg Keep” and “The Last of Squire Ennismore.” $15 admission.

Halloween storytelling hosted by Argyle Brewing Company. Local actors and storytellers perform “The Cask of Amontillado,” “In Kropfsberg Keep” and “The Last of Squire Ennismore.” $15 admission. When: 7:30-9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29

7:30-9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29 Where: Cambridge Train Depot, 6 Broad St., Cambridge

Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021 (1 of 2)

Saratoga Annual Fall Festivities

What: Fall festivities in downtown Saratoga, featuring a Fun Run, the Great Saratoga Pumpkin Hunt, street performances and ghost stories. Free admission.

Fall festivities in downtown Saratoga, featuring a Fun Run, the Great Saratoga Pumpkin Hunt, street performances and ghost stories. Free admission. When: Saturday-Sunday, Oct. 30-31

Saturday-Sunday, Oct. 30-31 Where: Downtown Saratoga Springs

Annual Lake George Fall Fest Craft Fair

What: Over 40 vendors, crafters and artisans, plus kids trick-or-treating and activities. Free admission.

Over 40 vendors, crafters and artisans, plus kids trick-or-treating and activities. Free admission. When: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30

10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30 Where: The Barn at French Mountain, 5 Mill Road, Lake George

Boo2You Trick-or-Treating

What: Children’s trick-or-treating at City Park in Glens Falls, including spooky dance, a kids fun zone and more. 20 candy and non-treat stations, with candy donated by The Candy Space in Lake George. Free admission. Pumpkin alley at St. Mary-St. Alphonsus Regional Catholic School. Halloween House Contest winner to be announced.

Children’s trick-or-treating at City Park in Glens Falls, including spooky dance, a kids fun zone and more. 20 candy and non-treat stations, with candy donated by The Candy Space in Lake George. Free admission. Pumpkin alley at St. Mary-St. Alphonsus Regional Catholic School. Halloween House Contest winner to be announced. When: 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30

2-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30 Where: City Park, Glens Falls

Halloween Party by Slickfin Brewery

What: Halloween party with basket raffles, caramel apple sour ale, food by Northway Catering Co., horror movies in the beer garden, and a costume contest at 8 p.m.

Halloween party with basket raffles, caramel apple sour ale, food by Northway Catering Co., horror movies in the beer garden, and a costume contest at 8 p.m. When: 2-10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30

2-10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30 Where: Slickfin Brewing Company, 147-149 Broadway, Fort Edward

Halloween Costume Contest, Celebration Fire and Ribbon Cutting

What: Costume contest and grand opening celebration for B&B Collective & Ink by Tom in Cambridge. Hot cider, wings, coffee and hot dogs. Costume contest with Best Couples, Most Unique and Most Scary categories.

Costume contest and grand opening celebration for B&B Collective & Ink by Tom in Cambridge. Hot cider, wings, coffee and hot dogs. Costume contest with Best Couples, Most Unique and Most Scary categories. When: 4-9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30

4-9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30 Where: B&B Collective & Ink by Tom, 63B West Main St., Cambridge

Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021 (2 of 2)

Haunted Barn on the Farm

What: 15 th annual haunted barn at Little Theater on the Farm. $8 for adults, $5 for children. Halloween frights and a costume competition on Saturday.

15 annual haunted barn at Little Theater on the Farm. $8 for adults, $5 for children. Halloween frights and a costume competition on Saturday. When: 6-9 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Oct. 29-30

6-9 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Oct. 29-30 Where: Little Theater on the Farm, 27 Plum Road, Fort Edward

Bowl for Kids’ Sake 2021

What: Bowling in support of mentoring programs for children in Warren Washington and northern Saratoga counties.

Bowling in support of mentoring programs for children in Warren Washington and northern Saratoga counties. When: 6:30-9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29; 12:30-3 p.m. and 3:30-6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30; 12:30-3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31

6:30-9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29; 12:30-3 p.m. and 3:30-6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30; 12:30-3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31 Where: Kingpin’s Alley Family Fun Center, 166 Saratoga Road, South Glens Falls

Adirondack Thunder vs. Reading Royals

What: Glens Falls hockey game. Call Cool Insuring Arena for tickets.

Glens Falls hockey game. Call Cool Insuring Arena for tickets. When: 7 p.m. puck drop Saturday, Oct. 30

7 p.m. puck drop Saturday, Oct. 30 Where: Cool Insuring Arena, 1 Civic Center Plaza, Glens Falls

Halloween Bash at Downtown Social

What: A night of Halloween fun at Downtown Social. Costume contest, drink specials, beer pong and corn hole. $10 tickets.

A night of Halloween fun at Downtown Social. Costume contest, drink specials, beer pong and corn hole. $10 tickets. When: 9 p.m. – 1:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 30

9 p.m. – 1:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 30 Where: Downtown Social, 190 Glen St., Glens Falls

Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021 (1 of 2)

Saratoga Annual Fall Festivities

What: Fall festivities in downtown Saratoga, featuring a Fun Run, the Great Saratoga Pumpkin Hunt, street performances and ghost stories. Free admission.

Fall festivities in downtown Saratoga, featuring a Fun Run, the Great Saratoga Pumpkin Hunt, street performances and ghost stories. Free admission. When: Saturday-Sunday, Oct. 30-31

Saturday-Sunday, Oct. 30-31 Where: Downtown Saratoga Springs

Halloween Pancake Breakfast

What: Halloween breakfast. $8 admission, costumed kids eat for free. Pancakes (chocolate chip and blueberry options available), maple syrup, scrambled eggs, sausage, juice and coffee.

Halloween breakfast. $8 admission, costumed kids eat for free. Pancakes (chocolate chip and blueberry options available), maple syrup, scrambled eggs, sausage, juice and coffee. When: 8-11 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 31

8-11 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 31 Where: Washington County Coon and Cat Club, 482 Quarry Road, Salem

Cider Valley Donuts Halloween party

What: Cider donuts, hot coffee, cotton candy and kettle corn. Free donuts for kids in costume.

Cider donuts, hot coffee, cotton candy and kettle corn. Free donuts for kids in costume. When: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31

8 a.m. – 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31 Where: Cider Valley Donuts, 1275 Route 24, Granville

Halloween party at World Awareness Children’s Museum

What: $2 off museum admission for children in costume.

$2 off museum admission for children in costume. When: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31

10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31 Where: World Awareness Children’s Museum, 89 Warren St., Glens Falls

Warren County Sheriff’s Office Trunk-or-Treat

What: First annual family-friendly event, drive-thru trick-or-treating to get candy, goodies and more.

First annual family-friendly event, drive-thru trick-or-treating to get candy, goodies and more. When: Noon – 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31

Noon – 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31 Where: Warren County Sheriff’s Office, 1340 Route 9, Lake George

Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021 (2 of 2)

Bowl for Kids’ Sake 2021

What: Bowling in support of mentoring programs for children in Warren Washington and northern Saratoga counties.

Bowling in support of mentoring programs for children in Warren Washington and northern Saratoga counties. When: 6:30-9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29; 12:30-3 p.m. and 3:30-6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30; 12:30-3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31

6:30-9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29; 12:30-3 p.m. and 3:30-6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30; 12:30-3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31 Where: Kingpin’s Alley Family Fun Center, 166 Saratoga Road, South Glens Falls

30th annual Greater Greenwich Chamber of Commerce Halloween Parade

What: Halloween parade through downtown Greenwich.

Halloween parade through downtown Greenwich. When: 1-2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31

1-2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31 Where: Corner of Washington and Main streets, Greenwich

Warrensburg Annual Halloween Parade