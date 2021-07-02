North Country Weekend Calendar: Where to see fireworks above the treetops

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Break out the grills, hot dogs and New York-legal firework varieties, and then pray for no more rain.

Rainy weather in the 60s is set to stick around through Saturday, with Sunday getting a little drier just in time for Lake George and Ticonderoga to light up the sky. Here’s what’s going on in the North Country this weekend, whether you’re feeling patriotic or not.

Ticonderoga Best 4th in the North celebration

What: Weekend-long 4th of July celebration in Ticonderoga, including food vendors, live music and fireworks. Free admission.

Friday, July 2-Sunday, July 4 Where: Bicentennial Park, 137 Montcalm St., Ticonderoga

Get the Led Out: Led Zeppelin cover band

What: Led Zeppelin tribute band Get the Led Out hosts a series of shows in Lake George, with different opening acts every night. Gates open at 5 p.m. Prices vary.

6:30-11 p.m. Friday, July 2-Sunday, July 4 Where: Charles R. Wood Park, 17 Elizabeth Little Blvd., Lake George

Let’s Be Leonard in Crandall Park

What: Start of an outdoor concert series every Friday evening in July at Crandall Park. This week’s band is Saratoga Springs local group Let’s Be Leonard. Free admission.

Friday, July 2, 7-8:30 p.m. Where: Crandall Park Bandshell, Glens Falls

Fireworks cruises on Lake George

What: Lake George Steamboat Company is hosting cruises to watch fireworks displays from the Minnie Ha Ha, Lac Du Saint Sacrement or the Mohican. Cocktail and snack bars on board. Tickets are $30 for adults and seniors, $15 for children.

Saturday-Sunday, July 3-4 Where: Lake George Steamboat Company, 57 Beach Road, Lake George

Great Escape 4th of July fest

What: The Great Escape hosts special food options and two days of fireworks at the park. Normal admission prices.

Saturday-Sunday, July 3-4 Where: Six Flags Great Escape, 89 Six Flags Drive, Lake George

Bolton Arts and Crafts Festival

What: 25-30 arts and crafts vendors coming to Bolton Landing, hosted by the Bolton Chamber of Commerce. The festival will return in August, September and October.

9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, July 3-4 Where: 8 Cross St., Bolton Landing

Independence Day reenactments

What: Reenactment of Northern Continental Army soldiers fighting in Ticonderoga in 1776.

9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, July 3-4 Where: Fort Ticonderoga, 102 Fort Ti Road, Ticonderoga

Declaration of Independence reading

What: Declaration of Independence reading at Fort William Henry to celebrate the 4th of July.

11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, July 3-4 Where: Fort William Henry, 48 Canada St., Lake George

Cherry/blueberry ice cream social

What: Ice cream social featuring cherry fudge brownie sundaes and cider donut sundaes. $3.95 each. Blueberry topping also planned.

6-8:30 p.m. Saturday, July 3 Where: Hicks Orchard, 18 Hicks Road, Granville

Glens Falls Dragons vs. Amsterdam Mohawks

What: Glens Falls baseball game. Tickets are $5 for adults, $3 for kids 12 and under. Season passes are $59.

7 p.m. Saturday, July 3 Where: East Field, 175 Dix Avenue, Glens Falls

Salem Art and Plow

What: Live music by Ken and Brad Kolodner, local artist Quinn Donaldson and food and drink from RS Taylor, the Wurstmobile and more.

1-3 p.m. Sunday, July 4 Where: Salem Town Park Gazebo, Salem

Fireworks at Washington County Fairgrounds

What: Fourth of July fireworks at the home of the Washington County Fair, continuing a tradition that started at the Greenwich Elks Lodge. Blankets and chairs welcome.

5:30 p.m. Sunday, July 4 Where: Washington County Fairgrounds, 392 Old Schuylerville Road, Greenwich

Glens Falls Dragons vs. Albany Dutchmen

What: Glens Falls baseball game. Tickets are $5 for adults, $3 for kids 12 and under. Season passes are $59.

7 p.m. Sunday, July 4 Where: East Field, 175 Dix Avenue, Glens Falls

4th of July Fireworks in Lake George