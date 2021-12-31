North Country Weekend Calendar: Where to ring in the new year

The North Country Weekend Calendar for Friday, Dec. 31

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Friday night is the end of one year, and Saturday morning is the start of the next. New Year’s Eve is full of special menus at area restaurants, local bands playing the year away, and even some Adirondack Thunder hockey at Cool Insuring Arena, breaking the ice on 2022.

On the weather forecast, it’s a New Year’s that forgets what season we’re in. Friday is set for a daytime high of 47, dipping down to 42 at midnight when the ball drops. On Saturday, things get warmer still with a rainy 51 high.

The North Country Weekend Calendar for New Year’s Eve, Friday, Dec. 31 (1 of 3)

New Year’s Eve Dinner at Bistro LeRoux

What: $65 dinner or $85 with a wine pairing. Four-course menu includes seared sea bass, bricole, rack of lamb and dessert. Reservations by phone at (518) 798-2982.

Friday, Dec. 31 Where: Bistro LeRoux, 668 Route 149, Lake George

New Year’s Eve Dinner and Party at Lake George Holiday Inn

What: Party and dinner at the Holiday Inn Resort in Lake George. Four-course dinner at TR’s Restaurant, followed by a party starting at 8 p.m. in the hotel. $20 party admission for those not staying or dining at the hotel. Dirt Cheap will be playing classic rock, blues, acoustic and new music.

Dinner from 4-10 p.m., party starting at 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 31 Where: Holiday Inn Resort, 2223 Route 9, Lake George

New Year’s Eve Dinner at The Docksider

What: New Year’s Eve specials including prime rib, shrimp scampi and chicken marsala. Reservations at (518) 792-3534.

Dinner starts at 4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 31 Where: The Docksider, 298 Glen Lake Road, Lake George

Adirondack Thunder NYE Game vs. Newfoundland Growlers

What: Adirondack Thunder hockey game, returning after games postponed, ringing in the new year.

5 p.m. puck drop Friday, Dec. 31 Where: Cool Insuring Arena, 1 Civic Center Plaza, Glens Falls

New Year’s Eve Dinner at the Inn at Erlowest

What: Fine dining for New Year’s Eve. $150 per person, including upgrades to igloo dining. Call (518) 668-5928 for reservations.

5-9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 31 Where: Inn at Erlowest, 3178 Lake Shore Drive, Lake George

The North Country Weekend Calendar for New Year’s Eve, Friday, Dec. 31 (2 of 3)

The Park Theater: New Year’s Eve Dinner and Comedy

What: Comedian Sean Donnelly comes to Glens Falls for a New Year’s Eve comedy show as part of the Park Theater’s “Comedy After Dark” series. Dinner includes a 3-course dinner and cocktail happy hour. $99 admission for dinner and comedy.

6-10 p.m. Friday, Dec. 31 Where: The Park Theater, 14 Park St., Glens Falls

New Year’s Eve at the Queensbury Hotel

What: Open bar, cocktail reception, raw bar, 4-course dinner, live music and dancing with Soul Session, Garland Nelson and an 11-piece band. $175 per person, or starting at $549 with a hotel stay.

6 p.m. – 1 a.m. Friday, Dec. 31 Where: The Queensbury Hotel, 88 Ridge St., Glens Falls

New Year’s Eve at Dunham’s Bay Resort

What: Wine and cheese reception, three-course dinner, live music by DeeJay DuBray, open beer and wine, champagne toast and a New Year’s Day breakfast buffet for $309 per couple, including hotel stay.

6 p.m. – 1 a.m. Friday, Dec. 31 Where: Dunham’s Bay Resort, 2999 Route 9L, Lake George

New Year’s Eve at Fort William Henry Hotel

What: Buffet dinner, open bar and live music from the Erin Harkes Band for $135 per person. Reservations will be seated together in tables of 8 or 10.

7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 31 Where: Fort William Henry Hotel, 48 Canada St., Lake George

The North Country Weekend Calendar for New Year’s Eve, Friday, Dec. 31 (3 of 3)

New Year’s Eve Fireworks at Fire Rock

What: Fire Rock Restaurant sets off fireworks in the parking lot, with alcoholic beverages, hot chocolate and snacks available from the starter shack. Come to park early. $10 per car.

Open starting 7 p.m. with fireworks at 9:15 p.m. Friday, Dec. 31 Where: Fire Rock Restaurant, Route 41, Hudson Falls

New Year’s Eve Show at The Grateful Den

What: Those Other Guys plays to ring in the new year at The Grateful Den.

9 p.m. – midnight Friday, Dec. 31 Where: The Grateful Den, 56 Hudson Ave., Glens Falls

New Year’s Eve Show at The Lagoon

What: The Minivans play at The Lagoon.

9 p.m. – midnight Friday, Dec. 31 Where: The Lagoon, 204 Canada St., Lake George

New Year’s Bowling at Broadway Lanes

What: Three hours of bowling, shoe rental, party favors, games, prizes and food including pepperoni, cheese and veggie platters, meatballs, chips and dip and pasta and pizza. $30 per person.

9:30 p.m. – 12:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 31 Where: Broadway Lanes, 359 Broadway, Fort Edward

New Year’s Eve music and drinks at The Barrel

What: The Barrel in Bolton Landing hosts the Annie Mash Duo to play. Drink and food specials available. Hotel stays nearby at Blue Water Manor North Lodge for $189 including brunch the next morning.

10 p.m. – 1 a.m. Friday, Dec. 31 Where: The Barrel, 4571 Lake Shore Drive, Bolton Landing

North Country Weekend Calendar for Saturday-Sunday, Jan. 1-2



First Day Hike at Prospect Mountain

What: 1.5-mile hike guided hike up Prospect Mountain to start the new year. The trailhead starts at Smith Street in the village of Lake George. Hikers should come with appropriate footwear, and sign up in advance by email to bejamin.thomas@dec.ny.gov.

9 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 1 Where: Prospect Mountain, Smith Street Trailhead, Lake George

New Year’s Day Bands & Brunch

What: Brunch with live music from Aica Bautista, Tim Ortiz, Rich Ortiz and Matt Cosgrove at The Lagoon.

9 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 1 Where: The Lagoon, 204 Canada St., Lake George

New Year’s Day Frostbite Cruise

What: New Year’s Day cruise on the Adirondac, with food, drink, live entertainment and more. $40 for adults, $30 for children ages 3-11.

Noon and 2:30 p.m. cruise times Saturday, Jan. 1 Where: Lake George Shoreline Cruises, 2 Kurosaka Lane, Lake George

Adirondack Thunder vs. Trois-Rivieres