North Country Weekend Calendar: Trees get bright on Friday night

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – One might think that the weekend after Thanksgiving would be quiet, as everyone in the North Country slowly recovers from their turkey-induced comas. But one would be surprised. This weekend, there are Black Friday and Small Business Saturday sales to spare, and Christmas tree festivals lighting up, as one season gives way to the next.
Holiday Lighted Nights at Washington County Fairgrounds
- What: The inaugural year of a new holiday celebration at the home of the Washington County Fair. Giant lit-up holiday light displays, and holiday music. $25 admission per car. Pre-order snacks to pick up on arrival.
- When: After dark Friday-Sunday, Nov. 26-28
Where: Washington County Fairgrounds, 392 Old Schuylerville Road, Greenwich
Hometown Brew, Brunch and Local Crafter Bazaar
- What: Argyle Brewing Company hosting a Black Friday bazaar. Comfort Foods offering info and taking donations. Toy donations accepted for Marine Corps League’s Toys for Girls and Boys. Features hot and cold drinks.
- When: 7 a.m. – 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 26
- Where: Argyle Brewing Company, 1 Main St., Greenwich
Gratitude Day hiking at Camp Little Notch
- What: Open hiking plus a guided hike to Mount Hope Furnace. Free event. Registration required.
- When: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 26
- Where: Camp Little Notch, 744 Sly Pond Road, Fort Ann
Ticonderoga Hancock House Festival of Trees
- What: Return of the annual festival of trees at the historic Hancock House. A full house of beautiful, decorated trees and local history.
- When: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Wednesdays – Saturdays, Nov. 26 – Dec. 31. Reception from 1-3 p.m. on Dec. 5.
- Where: Hancock House, 6 Moses Circle, Ticonderoga
Holiday Open House at the Glens Falls Shirt Factory
- What: 20th annual open house, with four floors of shopping, deals, demonstrations and handmade gifts just in time for the holidays.
- When: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Friday-Sunday, Nov. 26-28
- Where: The Shirt Factory, 71 Lawrence St., Glens Falls
2021 North Country Festival of Trees
- What: Over 120 decorated Christmas and holiday trees and a boutique shopping experience hosted by the Queensbury Hotel. Features gingerbread houses, wreaths, stockings and more as 26 local artisans and vendors sell wares. Free admission. Benefits the Prospect Center.
- When: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Nov. 26-27; 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 28
- Where: The Queensbury Hotel, 88 Ridge St., Glens Falls
The Depot: The North and South Dakotas
- What: 51GR8 and The North and South Dakotas come to Argyle Brewing at the Depot. Limited reserved table seating. $15 tickets.
- When: 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 26
- Where: Argyle Brewing at the Depot, 6 Broad St., Cambridge
Adirondack Thunder vs. Worcester Railers
- What: Glens Falls home hockey game. Puck drops at 7 p.m. Order tickets online or by phone.
- When: 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 26
- Where: Cool Insuring Arena, 1 Civic Center Plaza, Glens Falls
Strand Theatre: The Brokenhearted
- What: Tom Petty and Stevie Nicks tribute band playing at the Strand Theatre. Tickets online.
- When: 7:30 – 10 p.m. Friday, Nov. 26
- Where: The Strand Theatre, 210 Main St., Hudson Falls
Fort Salem Theater: A John Denver Christmas
- What: Ted Vigil stars in a performance of “A John Denver Christmas” at Salem’s Fort Salem Theater. Classic holiday music. Masks and proof of vaccination required. $30-$40 admission.
- When: 7:30 – 10 p.m. Friday, Nov. 26
- Where: Fort Salem Theater, 11 East Broadway, Salem
Park Theater: Comedy After Dark – Eliot Chang
- What: Eliot Chang (Comedy Central) visits the Park Theater as part of the Comedy After Dark series.
- When: 8-10 p.m. Friday, Nov. 26
- Where: The Park Theater, 14 Park St., Glens Falls
Lake George Light Up the Village
- What: Over 20 holiday light displays at Shepard Park. Free admission. Lights will be on through December, with a market, comedy show and more planned for next month. Bobby Dick and Susie Holiday Show at 4 p.m. Saturday. Fire pits, apple cider donuts and an ugly sweater contest.
- When: Saturday-Friday, Nov. 27 – Dec. 3
- Where: Shepard Park, Canada Street, Lake George
Ticonderoga Small Business Community Day
- What: 12th annual small business day. Get a Small Business Saturday passport to be filled out at participating businesses, then redeem for prizes at the Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce. Full list of participants online.
- When: Saturday, Nov. 27
- Where: Ticonderoga
Breakfast with Santa at the Village Blacksmith
- What: Breakfast with Santa Claus for kids and families, with a buffet breakfast. Admission is $18 for adults, $8 for kids.
- When: 7-11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 27
- Where: The Village Blacksmith at Fort William Henry, 48 Canada St., Lake George
Holiday Craft Fair at Walker’s
- What: Craft fair featuring wood products, home décor, jewelry and more at Walker’s Farm.
- When: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 27
- Where: Walker’s Farm, Home & Tack, 5565 Route 4, Fort Ann
Faerydale Small Business Saturday Vendor and Craft Sale
- What: Treats and craft vendors for holiday shopping.
- When: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 27
- Where: Faerydale Consignment & Gifts, 1251 Route 29, Greenwich
Salem Annual Christmas Parade
- What: Annual holiday parade with Santa Claus and more.
- When: 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 27
- Where: Salem
Adirondack Thunder vs. Maine Mariners (Teddy Bear Toss night)
- What: Glens Falls home hockey game. Features Teddy Bear Toss, where after the first goal, visitors toss teddy bears into the rink to donate to the Glens Falls Salvation Army.
- When: 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 27
- Where: Cool Insuring Arena, 1 Civic Center Plaza, Glens Falls
Strand Theatre: Thanksgiving Spectacular
- What: Holiday show featuring The Strand House Band, Marc Clayton, Jonathan Newell, Alan Dunham, Michael Craner, Ernie LaRouche, Jennifer Newell, Tania Kalko Susi and Adam York. $20 tickets.
- When: 8-9:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 27
- Where: Strand Theatre, 210 Main St., Hudson Falls
Gem Radio Theatre: A Christmas Carol Radio Play
- What: A staged reading of the classic Christmas play, with characters, voiced by local actors including Ebenezer Scrooge, Mike Corey, Barbara Westbrook, Mary Anne Gruen and Arthur Gruen. Two shows. Admission is $15, masks and proof of COVID vaccination required.
- When: 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 28
- Where: Tannery Pond Community Center, 228 Main St., North Creek
Strand Theatre: Gospel Fest
- What: Gospel show with Milayne Jackson, The Heavenly Echoes, Audrina Hill, Jaquelin Mignot and The Family Band. Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for students, free for kids ages 12 and under.
- When: 3-6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 28
- Where: The Strand Theatre, 210 Main St., Hudson Falls
Santa Claus parades through Glens Falls
- What: Santa Claus will parade through town on a flatbed truck by Falls Farm and Garden, with holiday music by DeeJay Mike DuBray. Digital map available for Santa’s route.
- When: 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 28
- Where: Glens Falls
Holiday Stroll and Tree Lighting in Lake Luzerne
- What: Annual tree lighting at Pavillion Park, walking to Mill Street to light the Memory Tree and the Rockwell Harmon House to light the Children’s Tree. Cookies and drinks inside the Harmon House after.
- When: 4:30-6:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 28
- Where: Pavillion Park, 248 Lake Ave., Lake Luzerne