North Country Weekend Calendar: Tree lightings and festive spirits to celebrate the season

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Walk or drive through town any night, and you’ll see the signs. Christmas lights shining from lampposts down Glen Street, and along City Park, let us know that the holiday season is in full swing. On Friday night, it will come to a head at a tree lighting in City Park, the same site where Christkindlmarkt starts this weekend.

But the ripple effect of holiday cheer extends far past Glens Falls. From Queensbury to Lake George and North Creek, and from Fort Edward and Argyle to Cambridge and Granville, Christmas events abound in this weekend’s North Country Weekend Calendar.

It’s a chilly weekend, but you won’t get frozen while standing outside for a holiday parade. The forecast shows highs in the mid-30s on Friday and Saturday, and up to 40 on Sunday. On Saturday, you may even expect to see a little snow.

Christmas in the Country

What: 15 artists around Washington County provide in-home studio tours. Great way to see local art and buy some holiday gifts. Full list of participating artists kept up-to-date on Facebook.

15 artists around Washington County provide in-home studio tours. Great way to see local art and buy some holiday gifts. Full list of participating artists kept up-to-date on Facebook. When: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Dec. 3-4; 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5

10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Dec. 3-4; 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5 Where: Washington County

Adirondack Christkindlmarkt

What: European-style Christmas festival formerly held in Lake George now moves to City Park in Glens Falls for the first time. Traditions, entertainment, food, music and more.

European-style Christmas festival formerly held in Lake George now moves to City Park in Glens Falls for the first time. Traditions, entertainment, food, music and more. When: 4-8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3; 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4; 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5

4-8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3; 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4; 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5 Where: Glens Falls City Park, Maple Street, Glens Falls

Greenwich Community Dinner

What: Installment of a monthly community dinner. Reservations required online. Admission is $18.99 for adults, $12.99 for children 12 and under, 2 and under free.

Installment of a monthly community dinner. Reservations required online. Admission is $18.99 for adults, $12.99 for children 12 and under, 2 and under free. When: 5-7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3

5-7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3 Where: Christ the Kind, 575 Burton Road, Greenwich

Glens Falls Downtown Tree Lighting

What: Lighting the city Christmas tree in City Park, with Santa Claus and Mayor Dan Hall.

Lighting the city Christmas tree in City Park, with Santa Claus and Mayor Dan Hall. When: 5:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3

5:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3 Where: Glens Falls City Park, Maple Street, Glens Falls

Wood Theater: Adirondack Ballet Theater

What: Adirondack Ballet Theater performing parts of The Nutcracker in front of the theater on downtown Glen Street. Dance follows the city tree lighting. Sax-o-Claus and his elf will entertain.

Adirondack Ballet Theater performing parts of The Nutcracker in front of the theater on downtown Glen Street. Dance follows the city tree lighting. Sax-o-Claus and his elf will entertain. When: 5:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3

5:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3 Where: Charles R. Wood Theater, 207 Glen St., Glens Falls

Lights On Johnsburg

What: Christmas tree lighting in North Creek/Johnsburg. North Creek Railway Depot Museum will be offering annual tours of “Santa’s Christmas Caboose,” a lit-up historic train car decorated for the holiday season.

Christmas tree lighting in North Creek/Johnsburg. North Creek Railway Depot Museum will be offering annual tours of “Santa’s Christmas Caboose,” a lit-up historic train car decorated for the holiday season. When: 5:30 – 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3

5:30 – 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3 Where: River Front Park Overlook, 165 Main St.; and North Creek Railway Depot Museum, 5 Railroad Place, North Creek

Candy Cane Lane

What: Queensbury hosts a drive-thru holiday event, featuring stops at Santa’s letter and coloring contest; treats by Cool Beans coffeehouse; arts and crafts; balloon animals by Mr. Twisty; gift bags, carolers, Santa and more.

Queensbury hosts a drive-thru holiday event, featuring stops at Santa’s letter and coloring contest; treats by Cool Beans coffeehouse; arts and crafts; balloon animals by Mr. Twisty; gift bags, carolers, Santa and more. When: 6-8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3

6-8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3 Where: Town of Queensbury town offices, 742 Bay Road, Queensbury

Hudson Falls Hometown Holiday Celebration

What: Santa will travel through town with the Hudson Falls and Kingsbury fire departments, with a crew of elves. Parade runs down Main Street, from Franklin Street to John Street.

Santa will travel through town with the Hudson Falls and Kingsbury fire departments, with a crew of elves. Parade runs down Main Street, from Franklin Street to John Street. When: 6-9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3

6-9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3 Where: Juckett Park, Main Street, Hudson Falls

Park Theater: Saints in the City

What: Bruce Springsteen tribute band. Tickets are $25-$30.

Bruce Springsteen tribute band. Tickets are $25-$30. When: 8-10 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3

8-10 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3 Where: The Park Theater, 14 Park St., Glens Falls

33rd Annual Christmas in Warrensburgh

What: Annual Warrensburg Christmas celebration. This year’s celebration is a tribute to lives lost to the COVID-19 pandemic. Adirondack Balsam wreaths and limited-edition ornaments will be sold. Celebration includes a festival of lights, toyland with Santa, petting zoo, open houses, book signings, museum exhibits, artisans and more.

Annual Warrensburg Christmas celebration. This year’s celebration is a tribute to lives lost to the COVID-19 pandemic. Adirondack Balsam wreaths and limited-edition ornaments will be sold. Celebration includes a festival of lights, toyland with Santa, petting zoo, open houses, book signings, museum exhibits, artisans and more. When: All day Saturday-Sunday, Dec. 4-5

All day Saturday-Sunday, Dec. 4-5 Where: Warrensburg

Lake George Holiday Festival of Lights

What: Over 20 holiday light displays, plus music, warm beverages and more. Masks required.

Over 20 holiday light displays, plus music, warm beverages and more. Masks required. When: Saturday-Friday, Dec. 4-10

Saturday-Friday, Dec. 4-10 Where: Shepard Park, Canada Street/Beach Road, Lake George

Breakfast with Santa in North Creek

What: Breakfast with Santa Claus at the North Creek Fire Company. Pancakes, syrup, eggs, bacon, sausage, juice, coffee and tea. $8 for adults, $5 for children. Children 3 and under eat free.

Breakfast with Santa Claus at the North Creek Fire Company. Pancakes, syrup, eggs, bacon, sausage, juice, coffee and tea. $8 for adults, $5 for children. Children 3 and under eat free. When: 7-11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 4

7-11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 4 Where: North Creek Fire Company, 134 Main St., North Creek

Reindeer Run 5K

What: Annual holiday 5K. Packet pickup at SUNY Adirondack. Shirts available for first 110 entrants. Entry is $24 for Adirondack Runners members, $27 for non-members, $20 for youth ages 15 and under.

Annual holiday 5K. Packet pickup at SUNY Adirondack. Shirts available for first 110 entrants. Entry is $24 for Adirondack Runners members, $27 for non-members, $20 for youth ages 15 and under. When: 8:20-9:10 a.m. packet pickup, 9:30 a.m. start time Saturday, Dec. 4

8:20-9:10 a.m. packet pickup, 9:30 a.m. start time Saturday, Dec. 4 Where: SUNY Adirondack, 640 Bay Road, Queensbury

Hometown Christmas in Corinth

What: Hometown Christmas celebration, including a church bazaar, book giveaway, live music, hometown holiday parade, tree lighting and more.

Hometown Christmas celebration, including a church bazaar, book giveaway, live music, hometown holiday parade, tree lighting and more. When: 9 a.m. start; Live music and scavenger hunt at noon; 3 p.m. parade; 4:45 p.m. tree lighting ceremony, Saturday, Dec. 4

9 a.m. start; Live music and scavenger hunt at noon; 3 p.m. parade; 4:45 p.m. tree lighting ceremony, Saturday, Dec. 4 Where: Corinth

Santa Claus visits Cambridge

What: Visit from Santa Claus hosted by the Cambridge Youth Commission. $5 admission per child. Includes photo with Santa, reindeer food, goody bag and ornament kits.

Visit from Santa Claus hosted by the Cambridge Youth Commission. $5 admission per child. Includes photo with Santa, reindeer food, goody bag and ornament kits. When: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4

10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4 Where: Cambridge Community Center, 12 South Park St., Cambridge

Moreau Christmas Kids Craft Day

What: Kids craft day held by Friends of Moreau Lake State Park. 15-kid sessions, sign ups ahead of time required. Call (518) 917-2174 to sign up.

Kids craft day held by Friends of Moreau Lake State Park. 15-kid sessions, sign ups ahead of time required. Call (518) 917-2174 to sign up. When: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4

10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4 Where: Moreau Lake State Park, 605 Old Saratoga Road, Gansevoort

Glens Falls Shirt Factory Friends & Family Holiday Pop-Up

What: Holiday pop-up shopping event with special vendors and guests at the Shirt Factory’s four floors of shops.

Holiday pop-up shopping event with special vendors and guests at the Shirt Factory’s four floors of shops. When: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4

10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4 Where: The Shirt Factory, 71 Lawrence St. And 21 Cooper St., Glens Falls

Photos with Santa in Salem

What: Photos with Santa at Gardenworks in Salem. Book appointments by phone at (518) 854-3250 or email at gardenworksm@gmail.com. Some proceeds go to Salem Central School’s Lunch, Learn & Play Program.

Photos with Santa at Gardenworks in Salem. Book appointments by phone at (518) 854-3250 or email at gardenworksm@gmail.com. Some proceeds go to Salem Central School’s Lunch, Learn & Play Program. When: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Dec. 4-5

10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Dec. 4-5 Where: Gardenworks, 1055 Route 30, Salem

Greenwich Holiday Pop-up Market

What: Local holiday vendors selling handcrafted products, homemade food and drinks.

Local holiday vendors selling handcrafted products, homemade food and drinks. When: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4

11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4 Where: Gather 103, 103 Main St., Greenwich

Cambridge Valley Holiday Fine Art Tour

What: Four local artists open their studios for an art trail including viewing and sales. Self-guided tour. This year’s artist list includes Matt Chinian, Elana Mark, Sara Kelly and George Van Hook. Visit online for a full map.

Four local artists open their studios for an art trail including viewing and sales. Self-guided tour. This year’s artist list includes Matt Chinian, Elana Mark, Sara Kelly and George Van Hook. Visit online for a full map. When: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Dec. 4-5

11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Dec. 4-5 Where: Cambridge

Lights On parade

What: North Creek’s annual holiday parade, with Main Street businesses open for refreshments and Christmas shopping.

North Creek’s annual holiday parade, with Main Street businesses open for refreshments and Christmas shopping. When: 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 4

11:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 4 Where: Main Street, North Creek

Royal Snow Sisters Princess Show

What: Classic characters perform music from Disney’s “Frozen.” Autographs, crafts, singing and dancing.

Classic characters perform music from Disney’s “Frozen.” Autographs, crafts, singing and dancing. When: 11:30 a.m., 2:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. showtimes Saturday, Dec. 4

11:30 a.m., 2:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. showtimes Saturday, Dec. 4 Where: Lake George Holiday Inn Resort, 2223 Canada St., Lake George

Salvation Army Fundraiser Basket Raffle

What: Glens Falls Salvation Army fundraiser event benefitting the community.

Glens Falls Salvation Army fundraiser event benefitting the community. When: 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4

1-4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4 Where: 37 Broad St., Glens Falls

Gingerbread House Competition

What: Gingerbread house competition with prizes awarded by age group or by family. Guess how many candies are in a jar in the church hall; closest guess wins the jar. Participants bring their own supplies. Gingerbread house kits are accepted.

Gingerbread house competition with prizes awarded by age group or by family. Guess how many candies are in a jar in the church hall; closest guess wins the jar. Participants bring their own supplies. Gingerbread house kits are accepted. When: 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4

1-4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4 Where: St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, 220 Lake Ave., Lake Luzerne

Book signing: JD Spero

What: Local author JD Spero signs her new book, “Boy Release,” and other titles.

Local author JD Spero signs her new book, “Boy Release,” and other titles. When: 2-5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4

2-5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4 Where: Book Warehouse of Lake George, 1424 Route 9, Suite 15, Lake George

The Depot: Shortwave Radio Band

What: Tribute band playing at Argyle Brewing. Free show with donations accepted.

Tribute band playing at Argyle Brewing. Free show with donations accepted. When: 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4

4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4 Where: Argyle Brewing at the Depot, 6 Broad St., Cambridge

Park Theater: Holiday Jazz Concert with The North Country Jazz Project

What: North Country Jazz Project along with special guest vocalist Colleen Pratt. Free concert.

North Country Jazz Project along with special guest vocalist Colleen Pratt. Free concert. When: 5-6:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4

5-6:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4 Where: The Park Theater, 14 Park St., Glens Falls

33rd Annual Christmas in Warrensburgh

What: Annual Warrensburg Christmas celebration. This year’s celebration is a tribute to lives lost to the COVID-19 pandemic. Adirondack Balsam wreaths and limited-edition ornaments will be sold. Celebration includes a festival of lights, toyland with Santa, petting zoo, open houses, book signings, museum exhibits, artisans and more.

Annual Warrensburg Christmas celebration. This year’s celebration is a tribute to lives lost to the COVID-19 pandemic. Adirondack Balsam wreaths and limited-edition ornaments will be sold. Celebration includes a festival of lights, toyland with Santa, petting zoo, open houses, book signings, museum exhibits, artisans and more. When: All day Saturday-Sunday, Dec. 4-5

All day Saturday-Sunday, Dec. 4-5 Where: Warrensburg

Lake George Holiday Festival of Lights

What: Over 20 holiday light displays, plus music, warm beverages and more. Masks required.

Over 20 holiday light displays, plus music, warm beverages and more. Masks required. When: Saturday-Friday, Dec. 4-10

Saturday-Friday, Dec. 4-10 Where: Shepard Park, Canada Street/Beach Road, Lake George

LARAC Holiday Arts Festival

What: More than 30 artists at Queensbury Hotel in Glens Falls. Pottery, fiber, jewelry, culinary goods and more.

More than 30 artists at Queensbury Hotel in Glens Falls. Pottery, fiber, jewelry, culinary goods and more. When: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5

10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5 Where: The Queensbury Hotel, 88 Ridge St., Glens Falls

Holiday Market at The Depot

What: Holiday vendors and shopping.

Holiday vendors and shopping. When: Noon – 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5

Noon – 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5 Where: Argyle Brewing at the Depot, 6 Broad St., Cambridge

Tannery Pond Center: The North Country Singers

What: A holiday celebration performance by the North Country Singers.

A holiday celebration performance by the North Country Singers. When: 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5

2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5 Where: Tannery Pond Center, 228 Main St., North Creek

