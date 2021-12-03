North Country Weekend Calendar: Tree lightings and festive spirits to celebrate the season

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Walk or drive through town any night, and you’ll see the signs. Christmas lights shining from lampposts down Glen Street, and along City Park, let us know that the holiday season is in full swing. On Friday night, it will come to a head at a tree lighting in City Park, the same site where Christkindlmarkt starts this weekend.
But the ripple effect of holiday cheer extends far past Glens Falls. From Queensbury to Lake George and North Creek, and from Fort Edward and Argyle to Cambridge and Granville, Christmas events abound in this weekend’s North Country Weekend Calendar.
It’s a chilly weekend, but you won’t get frozen while standing outside for a holiday parade. The forecast shows highs in the mid-30s on Friday and Saturday, and up to 40 on Sunday. On Saturday, you may even expect to see a little snow.
Christmas in the Country
- What: 15 artists around Washington County provide in-home studio tours. Great way to see local art and buy some holiday gifts. Full list of participating artists kept up-to-date on Facebook.
- When: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Dec. 3-4; 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5
- Where: Washington County
Adirondack Christkindlmarkt
- What: European-style Christmas festival formerly held in Lake George now moves to City Park in Glens Falls for the first time. Traditions, entertainment, food, music and more.
- When: 4-8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3; 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4; 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5
- Where: Glens Falls City Park, Maple Street, Glens Falls
Greenwich Community Dinner
- What: Installment of a monthly community dinner. Reservations required online. Admission is $18.99 for adults, $12.99 for children 12 and under, 2 and under free.
- When: 5-7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3
- Where: Christ the Kind, 575 Burton Road, Greenwich
Glens Falls Downtown Tree Lighting
- What: Lighting the city Christmas tree in City Park, with Santa Claus and Mayor Dan Hall.
- When: 5:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3
- Where: Glens Falls City Park, Maple Street, Glens Falls
Wood Theater: Adirondack Ballet Theater
- What: Adirondack Ballet Theater performing parts of The Nutcracker in front of the theater on downtown Glen Street. Dance follows the city tree lighting. Sax-o-Claus and his elf will entertain.
- When: 5:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3
- Where: Charles R. Wood Theater, 207 Glen St., Glens Falls
Lights On Johnsburg
- What: Christmas tree lighting in North Creek/Johnsburg. North Creek Railway Depot Museum will be offering annual tours of “Santa’s Christmas Caboose,” a lit-up historic train car decorated for the holiday season.
- When: 5:30 – 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3
- Where: River Front Park Overlook, 165 Main St.; and North Creek Railway Depot Museum, 5 Railroad Place, North Creek
Candy Cane Lane
- What: Queensbury hosts a drive-thru holiday event, featuring stops at Santa’s letter and coloring contest; treats by Cool Beans coffeehouse; arts and crafts; balloon animals by Mr. Twisty; gift bags, carolers, Santa and more.
- When: 6-8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3
- Where: Town of Queensbury town offices, 742 Bay Road, Queensbury
Hudson Falls Hometown Holiday Celebration
- What: Santa will travel through town with the Hudson Falls and Kingsbury fire departments, with a crew of elves. Parade runs down Main Street, from Franklin Street to John Street.
- When: 6-9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3
- Where: Juckett Park, Main Street, Hudson Falls
Park Theater: Saints in the City
- What: Bruce Springsteen tribute band. Tickets are $25-$30.
- When: 8-10 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3
- Where: The Park Theater, 14 Park St., Glens Falls
33rd Annual Christmas in Warrensburgh
- What: Annual Warrensburg Christmas celebration. This year’s celebration is a tribute to lives lost to the COVID-19 pandemic. Adirondack Balsam wreaths and limited-edition ornaments will be sold. Celebration includes a festival of lights, toyland with Santa, petting zoo, open houses, book signings, museum exhibits, artisans and more.
- When: All day Saturday-Sunday, Dec. 4-5
- Where: Warrensburg
Lake George Holiday Festival of Lights
- What: Over 20 holiday light displays, plus music, warm beverages and more. Masks required.
- When: Saturday-Friday, Dec. 4-10
- Where: Shepard Park, Canada Street/Beach Road, Lake George
Breakfast with Santa in North Creek
- What: Breakfast with Santa Claus at the North Creek Fire Company. Pancakes, syrup, eggs, bacon, sausage, juice, coffee and tea. $8 for adults, $5 for children. Children 3 and under eat free.
- When: 7-11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 4
- Where: North Creek Fire Company, 134 Main St., North Creek
Reindeer Run 5K
- What: Annual holiday 5K. Packet pickup at SUNY Adirondack. Shirts available for first 110 entrants. Entry is $24 for Adirondack Runners members, $27 for non-members, $20 for youth ages 15 and under.
- When: 8:20-9:10 a.m. packet pickup, 9:30 a.m. start time Saturday, Dec. 4
- Where: SUNY Adirondack, 640 Bay Road, Queensbury
Hometown Christmas in Corinth
- What: Hometown Christmas celebration, including a church bazaar, book giveaway, live music, hometown holiday parade, tree lighting and more.
- When: 9 a.m. start; Live music and scavenger hunt at noon; 3 p.m. parade; 4:45 p.m. tree lighting ceremony, Saturday, Dec. 4
- Where: Corinth
Christmas in the Country
- What: 15 artists around Washington County provide in-home studio tours. Great way to see local art and buy some holiday gifts. Full list of participating artists kept up-to-date on Facebook.
- When: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Dec. 3-4; 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5
- Where: Washington County
Santa Claus visits Cambridge
- What: Visit from Santa Claus hosted by the Cambridge Youth Commission. $5 admission per child. Includes photo with Santa, reindeer food, goody bag and ornament kits.
- When: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4
- Where: Cambridge Community Center, 12 South Park St., Cambridge
Moreau Christmas Kids Craft Day
- What: Kids craft day held by Friends of Moreau Lake State Park. 15-kid sessions, sign ups ahead of time required. Call (518) 917-2174 to sign up.
- When: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4
- Where: Moreau Lake State Park, 605 Old Saratoga Road, Gansevoort
Glens Falls Shirt Factory Friends & Family Holiday Pop-Up
- What: Holiday pop-up shopping event with special vendors and guests at the Shirt Factory’s four floors of shops.
- When: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4
- Where: The Shirt Factory, 71 Lawrence St. And 21 Cooper St., Glens Falls
Photos with Santa in Salem
- What: Photos with Santa at Gardenworks in Salem. Book appointments by phone at (518) 854-3250 or email at gardenworksm@gmail.com. Some proceeds go to Salem Central School’s Lunch, Learn & Play Program.
- When: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Dec. 4-5
- Where: Gardenworks, 1055 Route 30, Salem
Greenwich Holiday Pop-up Market
- What: Local holiday vendors selling handcrafted products, homemade food and drinks.
- When: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4
- Where: Gather 103, 103 Main St., Greenwich
Cambridge Valley Holiday Fine Art Tour
- What: Four local artists open their studios for an art trail including viewing and sales. Self-guided tour. This year’s artist list includes Matt Chinian, Elana Mark, Sara Kelly and George Van Hook. Visit online for a full map.
- When: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Dec. 4-5
- Where: Cambridge
Lights On parade
- What: North Creek’s annual holiday parade, with Main Street businesses open for refreshments and Christmas shopping.
- When: 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 4
- Where: Main Street, North Creek
Royal Snow Sisters Princess Show
- What: Classic characters perform music from Disney’s “Frozen.” Autographs, crafts, singing and dancing.
- When: 11:30 a.m., 2:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. showtimes Saturday, Dec. 4
- Where: Lake George Holiday Inn Resort, 2223 Canada St., Lake George
Salvation Army Fundraiser Basket Raffle
- What: Glens Falls Salvation Army fundraiser event benefitting the community.
- When: 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4
- Where: 37 Broad St., Glens Falls
Gingerbread House Competition
- What: Gingerbread house competition with prizes awarded by age group or by family. Guess how many candies are in a jar in the church hall; closest guess wins the jar. Participants bring their own supplies. Gingerbread house kits are accepted.
- When: 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4
- Where: St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, 220 Lake Ave., Lake Luzerne
Book signing: JD Spero
- What: Local author JD Spero signs her new book, “Boy Release,” and other titles.
- When: 2-5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4
- Where: Book Warehouse of Lake George, 1424 Route 9, Suite 15, Lake George
Adirondack Christkindlmarkt
- What: European-style Christmas festival formerly held in Lake George now moves to City Park in Glens Falls for the first time. Traditions, entertainment, food, music and more.
- When: 4-8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3; 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4; 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5
- Where: Glens Falls City Park, Maple Street, Glens Falls
The Depot: Shortwave Radio Band
- What: Tribute band playing at Argyle Brewing. Free show with donations accepted.
- When: 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4
- Where: Argyle Brewing at the Depot, 6 Broad St., Cambridge
Park Theater: Holiday Jazz Concert with The North Country Jazz Project
- What: North Country Jazz Project along with special guest vocalist Colleen Pratt. Free concert.
- When: 5-6:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4
- Where: The Park Theater, 14 Park St., Glens Falls
33rd Annual Christmas in Warrensburgh
- What: Annual Warrensburg Christmas celebration. This year’s celebration is a tribute to lives lost to the COVID-19 pandemic. Adirondack Balsam wreaths and limited-edition ornaments will be sold. Celebration includes a festival of lights, toyland with Santa, petting zoo, open houses, book signings, museum exhibits, artisans and more.
- When: All day Saturday-Sunday, Dec. 4-5
- Where: Warrensburg
Lake George Holiday Festival of Lights
- What: Over 20 holiday light displays, plus music, warm beverages and more. Masks required.
- When: Saturday-Friday, Dec. 4-10
- Where: Shepard Park, Canada Street/Beach Road, Lake George
LARAC Holiday Arts Festival
- What: More than 30 artists at Queensbury Hotel in Glens Falls. Pottery, fiber, jewelry, culinary goods and more.
- When: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5
- Where: The Queensbury Hotel, 88 Ridge St., Glens Falls
Christmas in the Country
- What: 15 artists around Washington County provide in-home studio tours. Great way to see local art and buy some holiday gifts. Full list of participating artists kept up-to-date on Facebook.
- When: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Dec. 3-4; 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5
- Where: Washington County
Photos with Santa in Salem
- What: Photos with Santa at Gardenworks in Salem. Book appointments by phone at (518) 854-3250 or email at gardenworksm@gmail.com. Some proceeds go to Salem Central School’s Lunch, Learn & Play Program.
- When: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Dec. 4-5
- Where: Gardenworks, 1055 Route 30, Salem
Cambridge Valley Holiday Fine Art Tour
- What: Four local artists open their studios for an art trail including viewing and sales. Self-guided tour. This year’s artist list includes Matt Chinian, Elana Mark, Sara Kelly and George Van Hook. Visit online for a full map.
- When: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Dec. 4-5
- Where: Cambridge
Holiday Market at The Depot
- What: Holiday vendors and shopping.
- When: Noon – 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5
- Where: Argyle Brewing at the Depot, 6 Broad St., Cambridge
Tannery Pond Center: The North Country Singers
- What: A holiday celebration performance by the North Country Singers.
- When: 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5
- Where: Tannery Pond Center, 228 Main St., North Creek
Adirondack Christkindlmarkt
- What: European-style Christmas festival formerly held in Lake George now moves to City Park in Glens Falls for the first time. Traditions, entertainment, food, music and more.
- When: 4-8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3; 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4; 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5
- Where: Glens Falls City Park, Maple Street, Glens Falls
Love and Light Memorial Tree Lighting in Salem
- What: Tree lighting with refreshment. Visit online to find out how to purchase a tree in memory of a loved one.
- When: 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5
- Where: Historic Salem Courthouse, 58 East Broadway, Courthouse Green, Salem