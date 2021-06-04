North Country Weekend Calendar: To the tow show we go

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The North Country Calendar is filling up fast, as summer settles into the Adirondack mountains and along the Hudson River.
After a couple days of heavy rain, there’s sunshine in the forecast for the weekend, albeit paired with high temperatures. All in a day’s work for proving that summer fun is here.
Here’s what’s new and notable in the North Country this weekend:
37th Annual ESTRA Tow Show
- What: The Empire State Towing & Recovery Association hosts a show featuring truck equipment and accessories, as well as a tow truck beauty contest for trucks on exhibit
- When: Friday, June 4 – Sunday, June 6
- Where: Charles R. Wood Park, 17 Elizabeth Little Blvd., Lake George
Rhubarb Festival at Warrensburg Riverfront Farmers Market
- What: Warrensburg’s seasonal farmers market kicks off for the season with the 11th annual rhubarb festival. Rhubarb and rhubarb-based products will be featured. Warren County Master Gardener Ruth Fruda will be present to give gardening advice. Shoppers can win $20 in credit to spend at local vendors at the market. Live music by “TnT,” consisting of local musicians Tom Brady and Tony Cocca.
- When: Friday, June 4, 3-6 p.m.
- Where: Warrensburgh Riverfront Farmers Market, 176 River St., Warrensburg
Glens Falls baseball: Dragons vs. Saugerties Stallions
- What: Glens Falls Dragons baseball game. Tickets are $5 for adults, $3 for kids 12 and under. $59 season tickets; $89 reserved seats; $45 mini 10 game plan.
- When: Friday, June 4, 7 p.m.
- Where: East Field, 175 Dix Ave., Glens Falls
National Trails Day
- What: Free guided hikes with LGLC volunteers at Pilot Knob and Pinnacle hikes in the Adirondacks. Hikers are invited to pick up trash along the way to contribute for National Trails Day. Registration online.
- When: Saturday, June 5, 9 a.m.
- Where: Pilot Knob and The Pinnacle, Lake George area
Ride On! Weekend
- What: The first of two weekends of planned bike excursions showcasing destinations around Warren County. Riders will be given tokens to redeem on free beer, soda or ice cream at local spots along the route. Lunch is provided. Registration at the trailheads the morning of the ride.
- When: Saturday, June 5, and Sunday, June 6, 9 a.m.
- Where:
- Saturday: Gurney Lane Mountain Bike Park, 118 Gurney Lane, Queensbury, heading to Brant Lake Bike Park, 27 Market St., Brant Lake
- Sunday: Garnet Kill Lodge Outdoor Center, 39 Garnet Hill Road, North River, heading to North Creek Ski Bowl Park, Route 28, North Creek
Letterboxing Trail Kickoff
- What: A county-wide “letterboxing” treasure hunt, where participants will visit historic sites around Warren County and find hidden treasures and complete challenges. Participants will be given clues in the form of a riddle to start them off.
- When: Saturday, June 5, 11 a.m.
- Where: Frances G. Kinnear Museum of Local History, 52 Main St., Lake Luzerne
Glens Falls Baseball: Dragons vs. Oneonta Outlaws
- What: Glens Falls Dragons baseball game. Tickets are $5 for adults, $3 for kids 12 and under. $59 season tickets; $89 reserved seats; $45 mini 10 game plan.
- When: Sunday, June 6, 7 p.m.
- Where: East Field, 175 Dix Ave., Glens Falls