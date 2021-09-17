North Country Weekend Calendar: Smooth jazz and local history in Lake George

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – There’s music and history in Lake George this weekend, with jazz in Shepard Park and reenactments of the French and Indian War just down the lake at Battlefield Park.
It’s a partly cloudy weekend in the 70s this weekend, with a weekend high of 79 on Saturday.
Lake George Jazz Weekend
- What: Free jazz festival on Lake George, hosted by the Lake George Arts Project. Musicians include Blind Visionaries, Helen Sung Quartet, Dayna Stephens Quartet, Aaron Parks Little Big, Yosvany Terry Quintet, Stephanie Chou, Ingrid Jensen Band, and the Black Art Jazz Collective.
- When: Friday, Sept. 17 – Sunday, Sept. 19
- Where: Shepard Park, Canada Street, Lake George
French and Indian War Encampment and Reenactment
- What: Reenactment area open to the public. Military drill and tactical presentations, skirmishes during the day, a look at 18th century camp life and period-appropriate wares for sale.
- When: Friday, Sept. 17 – Sunday, Sept. 19
- Where: Lake George Battlefield Park, 34 Fort George Road, Lake George
Edward M. Bartholomew Jr. Fund Disc Golf Tournament
- What: Disc golf tournament benefitting the Edward M. Bartholomew Jr. Fund, which helps Warren County EDC create job and internship opportunities locally.
- When: 11 a.m. learn to play; noon player check-in; 1 p.m. games start, Friday, Sept. 17
- Where: Crandall Park, Fire Road, Glens Falls
Apple Festival at the Warrensburg Riverfront Farmers Market
- What: Apple-themed festival at the Warrensburgh Riverfront Farmers Market featuring a long list of vendors. Apple recipes and growing tips, apple dessert contest, children’s craft workshop, face painting, live music, free local coffee and a chance to win $20 in farmers market credit.
- When: 3-6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17
- Where: 176 River St., Warrensburg
Live at Argyle Brewing’s Depot: Caity & The Gallaghers
- What: Music at the Argyle Brewing Depot. $15 admission, limited table seating.
- When: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17
- Where: Argyle Brewing at the Depot, 6 Broad St., Cambridge
ADK 5K
- What: Closed course 5K race, starting and ending at Adirondack Pub & Brewery. Chip-timed race running through Lake George. Includes a custom glass, food and music and a post-race party with lawn games, music and food trucks.
- When: Saturday, Sept. 18
- Where: Adirondack brewery, 33 Canada St., Lake George
2021 Freedom Machines golf fundraiser
- What: $400 per foursome of attendees, with money raised for Freedom Machines bike charity. Prizes for 1st, 2nd and 3rd place, as well as closest to pin and hmost honest. Registration online. Includes lunch and buffet dinner.
- When: 8 a.m. – noon with a 9 a.m. start time Saturday, Sept. 18
- Where: Kingsbury National Golf Club, 111 County Route 41, Hudson Falls
8th Annual Harry Elkes Ride
- What: Annual ride hosted by Adirondack Cycling Advocates in Brant Lake. Choice of three rides; 15, 32 or 50 miles. $25 admission cost with free t-shirt. Maps and route info will be available on arrival.
- When: 8:30 a.m. – 3 p.m. with 9:30 and 10 a.m. start times Saturday, Sept. 18.
- Where: The Hub, 27 Market St., Brant Lake
15th Annual Fall Mum Festival
- What: Over 7,000 garden mums available, locally grown at Binley Florist. Also features pumpkins, corn stalks and other seasonal décor. Warren County K-9 officer will be showing skills with his dog. Petting zoo, pony rides and face painting included. Free admission.
- When: 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18
- Where: Binley Florist, 773 Quaker Road, Queensbury
6th Annual Boating for Babies Fundraiser by Yankee Boating Center
- What: Annual fundraiser for Glens Falls Hospital and local charities. 50% discounts on boat rental, with rentals for the weekend starting at $120 for 2 hours and up.
- When: 9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18 – Sunday, Sept. 19
- Where: Yankee Boating Center, 3910 Lakeshore Drive, Lake George
Thistle Day Parade
- What: Argyle Thistle Day Parade, celebrating Argyle’s Scottish heritage.
- When: 2-3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18
- Where: Argyle
Live at Hicks Orchard: Whiskey River
- What: Local honkey tonk dance band, with craft cider, local beer and food.
- When: 5-8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18
- Where: Hicks Orchard, 18 Hicks Road, Granville
International Day of Peace Gathering
- What: Local celebration of the International Day of Peace. Gathering on the lawn with prayer, meditation and a song of peace.
- When: 11:30 a.m. – noon Sunday, Sept. 19
- Where: Adirondack Friends Meeting House, 27 Saratoga Ave., South Glens Falls
