North Country Weekend Calendar: Sales on the lawn, volleyball on the beach

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – It’s a North Country weekend full of great sales, with Project: Cameron’s Story and Southern Adirondack Independent Living both hosting yard sales benefitting their organizations. There’s also GEM Fest, returning to Lake George with arts and music on Saturday.
Weather into the weekend has settled into the 80s, specifically peaking at 86 on Saturday. Some rain may pop up, but hopefully not enough to rain on any parades; or concerts; or volleyball matches.
This weekend in the North Country Weekend Calendar:
Project: Cameron’s Story yard sale
- What: Yard sale benefitting Project: Cameron’s Story, a 501c3 nonprofit for local childrens charity.
- When: 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Aug. 6-7
- Where: 5 Arbutus Drive, Queensbury
SAIL Annual Garage Sale
- What: Annual garage sale benefitting Southern Adirondack Independent Living. Funds will go toward the purchase of an accessible van to transport individuals to vaccination, medical and other appointments. Breakfast and lunch will also be sold.
- When: 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Aug. 6-7
- Where: Southern Adirondack Independent Living, 71 Glenwood Ave., Queensbury
Rockin’ with Ronald Festival
- What: Benefit festival for RMHC Krantz Vacation Cottage, which opened earlier this month. Crafts, face painting, bounce houses, wine and beer, wood wagons. Live music by The Schmooze and Skeeter Creek.
- When: Noon – 9 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Aug. 6-7; Noon – 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 8
- Where: Shepard Park, Canada Street, Lake George
Luzerne Music Center faculty concert
- What: Live music by faculty artists at Luzerne Music Center.
- When: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6
- Where: Facebook Live
Art in the Public Eye Friday Night Movies: The Wizard of Oz
- What: Family-friendly movies free in City Park. Starting at dusk. Viewers bring their own blankets and chairs.
- When: Dusk Friday, Aug. 6
- Where: Glens Falls City Park, Glens Falls
Million Dollar Beach Volleyball Tournament
- What: Annual volleyball tournament. Men’s and women’s teams on Saturday, co-ed on Sunday.
- When: Saturday-Sunday, Aug. 7-8
- Where: Million Dollar Beach, Lake George
Warren County Youth Fair
- What: Educational exhibits, family fun, a youth talent show and pie eating contest and more. 4-H calendar fundraiser tickets available. Proceeds benefit Warren County 4-H.
- When: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7
- Where: Warren County Fairgrounds, 353 Schroon River Road, Warrensburg
Summer Craft Fair
- What: 30+ local craft vendors, plus food trucks and a raffle basket in Salem.
- When: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7
- Where: Salem Firehouse, 53 South Main St., Salem
GEM Festival 2021
- What: Annual live music festival with a list of featured artists.
- When: 10:30 a.m. – 10:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7
- Where: Glens Falls Shirt Factory, 71 Lawrence St., Glens Falls
Author on the Porch: Mardine Perrins
- What: Mardine Perrins appears to talk about her novel, “Expiration Date.”
- When: 2-3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7
- Where: The Book Cabin, 3373 Lake Shore Drive, Lake George
Live at the Depot: Laura Leigh and the Rapid River Boys
- What: Double record release concert.
- When: 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7
- Where: Argyle Brewing at the Depot, 6 Broad St., Cambridge
Ticonderoga Area Car Show
- What: 28th annual car show, with food, vendors, music, kids activities and car awards including Fabulous 40, Terrific 25 and Top 10 Tuners, and special awards for Best of Show car, truck and motorcycle, display, riders choice, fans choice, color scheme, antique, work in progress, and most likely to get pulled over. $15 registration fee in advance, $20 day of show.
- When: 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 8
- Where: Ticonderoga Bicentennial Park, Montcalm Street, Ticonderoga
Stony Creek Mountain Days Festival
- What: Adirondack family fun festival in Stony Creek.
- When: Noon – 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 8
- Where: Green Meadows Park, Harrisburg and Lanfear Roads, Stony Creek
