North Country Weekend Calendar: LARAC returns to downtown Glens Falls

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – This week’s North Country Calendar has a lot to offer anyone with an affinity for crafts. Lower Adirondack Regional Arts Council’s annual LARAC festival is back this weekend, filling City Park and downtown Glens Falls with artisans selling everything from woodwork to food and drink, and much more.
There’s also a BBQ and jazz festival debuting in Lake George, a townwide garage sale in Hartford, and a lot more.
This week’s hot weather will back off a bit through the weekend, with a high of 89 on Friday lessening to 81 on Saturday and 77 on Sunday.
Lake George Public Library book sale
- What: Adult and juvenile fiction, DVDs and more on sale at the library. Masks are required for all.
- When: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 13 – Saturday, Aug. 14
- Where: Lake George Library, 336 Canada St., Lake George
Lake George BBQ & Blues Festival
- What: The first-ever Lake George BBQ and Blues Festival, with fresh food, beer, wine and live music.
- When: 3-9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 13; noon – 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14; Noon – 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 15
- Where: Charles R. Wood Park, 17 Elizabeth Little Blvd., Lake George
Adirondack Riverfront Arts Festival
- What: Showcase of Adirondack artisans. Free event.
- When: 3-6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 13
- Where: 176 River St., Warrensburg
Friday concert at the Lake: Ten Most Wanted
- What: Bands and Brews concert series at Lake Geroge’s Shepard Park ampitheater. Free outdoor event including a beer and wine garden and bounce houses and face painting for kids.
- When: 6-9:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 13
- Where: Shepard Park, Canada Street, Lake George
Art in the Public Eye Friday night movies: Moana
- What: Free movie in the park. Families are encouraged to bring chairs and snacks.
- When: Dusk on Friday, Aug. 13
- Where: City Park, Glens Falls
Whipple City 5K and 10K
- What: Family-focused races. 5K is an upslope out followed by a quick downslope, starting and ending at Greenwich Middle School. 10K starts from the same place but continues into the countryside. Water and refreshments available. $25 admission, with part of proceeds going towards the Greater Greenwich Chamber of Commerce Scholarship for Greenwich Central School District.
- When: 8-10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 14 (registration opens at 6:45 a.m.)
- Where: Greenwich Central School District, 10 Gray Ave., Greenwich
Bolton Art & Craft Festival
- What: 25-30 arts and crafts vendors in Bolton Landing.
- When: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14 – Sunday, Aug. 15
- Where: Cross Street Parking Lot, 8 Cross St., Bolton Landing
Hartford townwide garage sale
- What: Over 50 locations in a townwide garage sale in rural Washington County. Swamp Dawgs food truck, Methodist church food both and fish & game chicken BBQ dinner included. Maps can be acquired at 23 Hartford St., Stewart’s Shops at 8062 Route 40, Johnson’s Cabin Grill at 7952 Route 40, Hartford Town Clerk’s Office at 165 Main St.
- When: 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14 – Sunday, Aug. 15
- Where: Town of Hartford
Lake George Public Library book sale
- What: Adult and juvenile fiction, DVDs and more on sale at the library. Masks are required for all.
- When: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 13 – Saturday, Aug. 14
- Where: Lake George Library, 336 Canada St., Lake George
Tri-County Marines Toys for Girls and Boys craft fair fundraiser
- What: Over 40 vendors benefitting Tri-County Marines Toys for Girls and Boys. 50/50 and lottery ticket raffles and more.
- When: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14
- Where: American Legion, 72 Pearl St., Hudson Falls
Free Comic Book Day at Freakopolis Geekery
- What: Free Comic Book Day coincides with Freakopolis Geekery’s 5th anniversary in Whitehall. Free comic books, sales, special guests and more.
- When: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14 – Sunday, Aug. 15
- Where: Freakopolis Geekery, 120 Main St., Whitehall
Lake George BBQ & Blues Festival
- What: The first-ever Lake George BBQ and Blues Festival, with fresh food, beer, wine and live music.
- When: 3-9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 13; noon – 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14; Noon – 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 15
- Where: Charles R. Wood Park, 17 Elizabeth Little Blvd., Lake George
LARAC Arts Festival
- What: Around 150 exhibitors from the local arts world throughout downtown Glens Falls, including home items, jewelry, wood crafts, garden décor, food and much more. Fewer artisans than a normal year so customers can socially distance.
- When: Saturday, Aug. 14 – Sunday, Aug. 15
- Where: City Park, Glens Falls
Lake George Land Conservancy block party and annual meeting
- What: Block party to find out what the Lake George Land Conservancy has been doing for the Lake George region.
- When: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14
- Where: Up Yonda Farm, 5239 Lake Shore Drive, Bolton Landing
Lake George cornhole tournament
- What: Annual cornhole tournament, including doubles and competitive doubles. $20 admission for a 2-person team, which includes your first beer. Participants must be 21 years old and older. 1st place wins a cash prize. 2nd and 3rd also win prizes.
- When: 2-7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14
- Where: Adirondack Pub & Brewery, 33 Canada St., Lake George
Music on the hill at Salem Art Works
- What: Musical celebration at Cary Hill Sculpture Park. Countryside views with the Bennington Jazz Band. Food from The Wurst Food Truck and Cleaver Clever. Local beer from R.S. Taylor & Sons Brewery. Free admission.
- When: 4-8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14
- Where: Salem Art Works, 19 Cary Road, Salem
Hickory Ski Center hosts Bands, Brews and BBQ
- What: Re-launch of the historic Hickory Ski Center, which is set to operate year-round as an event venue. Soul Sky Band will play with food, hikes and learning about the trails. $10 parking, $10, $12 and $15 foodplates.
- When: 4-8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14
- Where: Hickory Ski Center, 43 Hickory Hill Road, Warrensburg
Second Saturday Concerts at Hicks Orchard: Peter Mulvey
- What: Wood-fired pizza, craft cider and beer with live music at Hicks Orchard. $18-$25 with food.
- When: 5 p.m. dinner, 7 p.m. show Saturday, Aug. 14
- Where: Hicks Orchard, 18 Hicks Road, Granville
Luzerne Music: Student musician showcase
- What: Student musicians show their skills in a live virtual performance.
- When: 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14
- Where: Facebook Live
Bolton Art & Craft Festival
- What: 25-30 arts and crafts vendors in Bolton Landing.
- When: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14 – Sunday, Aug. 15
- Where: Cross Street Parking Lot, 8 Cross St., Bolton Landing
Hartford townwide garage sale
- What: Over 50 locations in a townwide garage sale in rural Washington County. Swamp Dawgs food truck, Methodist church food both and fish & game chicken BBQ dinner included. Maps can be acquired at 23 Hartford St., Stewart’s Shops at 8062 Route 40, Johnson’s Cabin Grill at 7952 Route 40, Hartford Town Clerk’s Office at 165 Main St.
- When: 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14 – Sunday, Aug. 15
- Where: Town of Hartford
Full Lake George bicycle cruise on the Mohican
- What: Steamboat cruise across Lake George, landing in Ticonderoga before coming back down the lake. Bikers can ride up Route 9N and get on the boat in Ticonderoga, or ride the boat up and bike back down. Admission is $33 for biking adults, $30 for seniors, $16.50 for kids 4 to 11; non-biking admission is $43 for adults, $30 for seniors, $16.50 for kids 4 to 11. Bike transport fee not included.
- When: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 15
- Where: Lake George Steamboat Company, 57 Beach Road, Lake George
Free Comic Book Day at Freakopolis Geekery
- What: Free Comic Book Day coincides with Freakopolis Geekery’s 5th anniversary in Whitehall. Free comic books, sales, special guests and more.
- When: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14 – Sunday, Aug. 15
- Where: Freakopolis Geekery, 120 Main St., Whitehall
Lake George BBQ & Blues Festival
- What: The first-ever Lake George BBQ and Blues Festival, with fresh food, beer, wine and live music.
- When: 3-9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 13; noon – 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14; Noon – 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 15
- Where: Charles R. Wood Park, 17 Elizabeth Little Blvd., Lake George
Author on the Porch: Anne O’Brien Carelli
- What: Anne O’Brien Carelli, author of “Skylard and Wallcreeper,” gives a book talk about middle grade books.
- When: 3-4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 15
- Where: The Book Cabin, 3373 Lake Shore Drive, Lake George
LARAC Arts Festival
- What: Around 150 exhibitors from the local arts world throughout downtown Glens Falls, including home items, jewelry, wood crafts, garden décor, food and much more. Fewer artisans than a normal year so customers can socially distance.
- When: Saturday, Aug. 14 – Sunday, Aug. 15
- Where: City Park, Glens Falls