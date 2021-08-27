North Country Weekend Calendar: Holy smokes, they’re having a fair

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – This weekend’s North Country Weekend Calendar has a few distinct things on its mind; funnel cake, fun houses and horse rides, just to name a few.

The Washington County Fair’s grand return at its home in Greenwich has been running all week, and is set to swing into full stride this weekend.

It’s also a good weekend for golf. Skene Valley Country Club is hosting a tournament benefitting Rutland Regional Medical Center, and Cronin’s Golf Resort is hosting one benefitting Cornell Cooperative Extension.

Whether at the fair, the green, or somewhere else, the weekend is set to be sparing with the sunlight, with partly cloudy highs of 83 on Friday and just 75 on Saturday. Sunday is back up to 80, but welcomes a chance of some rain along the way.

Friday, Aug. 27, 2021

Washington County Fair

What: The return of the county fair in Greenwich, running all week and full of exhibits, rides, games and more.

When: 9 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Aug. 27-28; 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 29

Where: Washington County Fairgrounds, 392 Old Schuylerville Road, Greenwich

Lake George Antique & Classic Boat Show Rendezvous

What: Over 50 boats on display in and out of the water, as well as a display of Model T cars. Food and ice cream vendors onsite. Cocktails on Friday night at Fort William Henry Hotel.

When: Friday-Saturday, Aug. 27-28

Where: Lake George Village docks, Lake George

Ididaride Virtual Adirondack Bike Tour

What: ADK’s 16 th annual Ididaride. Riders can choose their own routes or the paths originally planned for the in-person Ididaride. Deadline to register is 5 p.m. on Friday. Riders can upload their route and distance using email or RideWithGPS. Submissions or questions can be made to LaurieS@ADK.org, or by phone at (518) 668-4447, ext. 211.

When: Friday, Aug. 27-Monday, Sept. 6

Where: Wherever you want to ride.

Art in the Public Eye Friday Night Movies: E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial

What: Free movie at dusk in Glens Falls City Park near Crandall Public Library. Bringing blankets, chairs and snacks is encouraged. Final movie in series at the park.

When: Dusk on Friday, Aug. 27

Where: Glens Falls City Park, Glens Falls

Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021 (1 of 2)

Feeder Canal Canoe and Kayak Race and Recreational Paddle

What: A 5-mile, flat-water, family ride starting at Feeder Dam in Queensbury, ending at Martindale Boat Basin in Hudson Falls. $20 solo admission, $25 tandem. Race day registration starts at 8 a.m. Pre-registration available by phone at (518) 792-5363, or by email at info@feedercanal.org.

When: 8 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 28

Where: Feeder Dam, Queensbury

8th Annual Janet Jillson Fly High Memorial Golf Tournament

What: Golf tournament held by Skene Valley Country Club. All funds raised will go toward the Foley Cancer Center at Rutland Regional Medical Center. Entry cost is $65 per player, with 4-person teams. Players can also sponsor a hole for $100, and put their name or their business’ name on the hole. Donations for raffle accepted. Call (518) 499-1685 to sign up.

When: 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Aug, 28

Where: Skene Valley Country Club, 129 County Road 9A, Whitehall

12th Annual Cornell Cooperative Extension Golf Tournament

What: Annual tournament at Cronin’s Golf Resort in Warrensburg. All proceeds benefit Cornell Cooperative Extension’s educational programs. $100 per person. Includes green fees, golf cart, BBQ food, goodie bag, with awards and prizes.

When: 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28

Where: Cronin's Golf Resort, 515 Golf Course Road, Warrensburg

Saturday, Aug. 28 (2 of 2)

Life on the Farm: Funny Songs and Stories with farmer Tom Walsh

What: Music and stories. Free admission. Organized by Friends of Bancroft Library.

When: 12:15-1:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28

Where: Bancroft Public Library, Courthouse Lawn, Salem

Open Studios at Salem Art Works

What: Artists in residence at barns 1, 2 and 3 at Salem Art Works open their studios to share and discuss their works in progress. Free and open to the public.

When: 5-7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28

Where: Salem Art Works, 19 Cary Lane, Salem

Dancing Ewe Farm’s Annual Bonfire

What: Fire pits with a menu of specialty handheld foods including bruschetta, cured meats and cheeses, pork buns, sausages, mac and cheese, vegetable shish kabobs, Mexican street corn and s’mores, as well as beer, wine and cocktails. $95 per person.

When: 6-9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28

Where: Dancing Ewe Farm, 181 County Route 12, Granville

1-Year Anniversary at Hartford Greens Country Club

What: Anniversary celebration, featuring drink specials, raffles and live music by the band Hometown. $5 cover charge.

When: 6-10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28

Where: Hartford Greens Country Club, 3737 State Route 196, Hartford

‘Much Ado about Nothing’ and ‘As You Like It’ at Hubbard Hall

What: Performances of Shakespeare plays at Hubbard Hall in Cambridge. $20 for both shows. “Much Ado About Nothing” is Saturday, and “As You Like It” is Sunday.

When: 6-9 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Aug. 28-29

Where: Hubbard Hall, 25 East Main St., Cambridge

Glens Falls Greenjackets vs. Northern NY Grizzlies

What: Glens Falls football game. Admission is $8 for adults, $6 for seniors, $4 for students ages 6 to 17.

When: 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28

Where: East Field, 175 Dix Ave., Glens Falls

Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021

Janey’s Ride

What: Ride benefitting the Breast Cancer Care and Research Fund at Glens Falls Hospital, organized by Grey Ghost Bicycles. $55 admission. Rides include The Muddy Mother, 85 miles, starting at 7 a.m. along unmarked gravel roads (GPS use advised); The Metric, 100 km, starting at 8:30 a.m. Through Washington County; The Rec Ride, 30 miles starting at 10:30 a.m. in Gansevoort; and The Family Ride, 17 miles starting at 11 a.m.

When: Sunday, Aug. 29

Where: Common Roots Brewing, 58 Saratoga Ave., South Glens Falls; ride locations vary

Drag Brunch at Lakota’s Farm

What: Drag show brunch, with lip-syncing, standup comedy, dancing and more. $55 tickets. Adults only.

When: 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 29

Where: Lakota's Farm Weddings and Events, 99 County Route 62, Cambridge

6th Annual Beer, Brats and Bluegrass Fest

What: Beer, grilled meats and bluegrass music at an annual festival, with over 10 local breweries expected to attend.

When: 3-7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 29

Where: Historic Salem Courthouse, 58 East Broadway, Salem

