North Country Weekend Calendar: Hockey back in town for Veterans Day weekend

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Adirondack Thunder is back in town this weekend, playing against the Utah Grizzlies. On Saturday night they’re hosting Military Appreciation Night at Cool Insuring Arena.
Also on Saturday, swimmers are making a splash in Lake George for a Polar Plunge in support of New York State Special Olympics athletes. And if you have snow more than water on the brain, West Mountain Ski Resort is hosting a gear swap ahead of ski season.
Temperatures hit a high of 50 on a rainy Saturday, settling down into the 40s by Sunday and getting ready for a chillier week ahead.
Polar Plunge Party at Lake George Beach Club
- What: On-site registration for the Lake George Polar Plunge, which is set for Saturday. Pre-plunge party with live music.
- When: Friday, Nov. 12
- Where: Lake George Beach Club, 3 Lower Montcalm St., Lake George
Local History Book Club
- What: November meeting of a book club hosted by Washington County Historical Society. This month’s meeting focuses on “Adirondack Ghosts” by Lynda Lee Macken.
- When: Noon – 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 12
- Where: Washington County Historical Society of New York, 167 Broadway, Fort Edward
SUNY Adirondack Veterans Day ceremony
- What: Veterans Day ceremony at SUNY Adirondack, with color guard from American Legion Post No. 533 and speaker Anne Wojtowecz, president of the college Veterans Club. Event will be held outdoors in case of good weather, or inside at Northwest Bay if weather creates obstacles.
- When: 12:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 12
- Where: SUNY Adirondack, 640 Bay Road, Queensbury
Pictures with Santa at Crandall Park
- What: Bring kids to meet Santa, with photos provided by Kays Captured Moments. Turnaround time for photos is two weeks. $70 for up to four people, including 5 photos.
- When: 4-6 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Nov. 12-13
- Where: Crandall Park, Fire Road, Glens Falls
West Mountain’s Ski and Sports Gear Swap
- What: Gear swap at West Mountain Ski Resort ahead of ski season. Swap proceeds benefit the nonprofit West Mountain School. New and used ski and sports gear for sale.
- When: Consignment drop-off 4-8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 12; Consignment sale 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13; Pickup of unsold items 9 a.m. – noon Sunday, Nov. 14
- Where: West Mountain, 59 West Mountain Road, Queensbury
Moreau Community Center Holiday Bazaar
- What: Moreau Community Center’s annual holiday bazaar, featuring handmade gifts, crafts and vendors, as well as an auction and raffle for a handmade quilt and afghan.
- When: 4-8 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Nov. 12-13
- Where: Moreau Community Center, 144 Main St., South Glens Falls
Merry at Moutain Gallery Opening Reception
- What: Opening reception for Mountain Gallery in Glens Falls, featuring a variety of local artists.
- When: 6-8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 12
- Where: Mountain Gallery, 21 Bay St., Glens Falls
Adirondack Thunder vs. Utah Grizzlies
- What: Adirondack Thunder hockey home game against the Utah Grizzlies. Call Cool Insuring Arena at (518) 798-0366 or visit online for ticket information.
- When: 7 p.m. puck drop Friday, Nov. 12
- Where: Cool Insuring Arena, 1 Civic Center Plaza, Glens Falls
15th Annual Lake George Polar Plunge
- What: Annual icy plunge into the waters of Lake George, at Shepard Park Beach. Plungers can sign up as individuals or a team, in a plunge benefitting Special Olympics New York. Plungers are reminded to pack a towel, wear a swimsuit under their clothes, bring warm clothes for after, and not dive into the water. Sign up online.
- When: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13
- Where: Shepard Park, 271 Canada St., Lake George
Country Peddler Holiday Open House
- What: Open house with Christmas trees, ornaments and more holiday gifts and items.
- When: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13
- Where: Country Peddler Shoppe, 2 Washington Square, Greenwich
Cornerstone Outreach Center Basket Raffle and Auction Fundraiser
- What: Cornerstone Soup Kitchen and Food Pantry fundraiser. The soup kitchen and food pantry are working on a new building to aid more people.
- When: 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13
- Where: Cornerstone Outreach Center, 1767 Route 196, Fort Edward
Adirondack Thunder vs. Utah Grizzlies (Military appreciation night)
- What: Adirondack Thunder hockey home game against the Utah Grizzlies. Military Appreciation Night to honor Veterans Day. Call Cool Insuring Arena at (518) 798-0366 or visit online for ticket information.
- When: 7 p.m. puck drop Saturday, Nov. 13
- Where: Cool Insuring Arena, 1 Civic Center Plaza, Glens Falls
Hudson Falls Veterans Day Breakfast
- What: Veterans Day breakfast at Hudson Falls American Legion. Menu includes sausage and gravy with biscuits, scrambled eggs, home fries, pancakes, bacon, sausage, French toast, hot drinks and juice. $9 for adults, $5 for children, $30 for a family of four.
- When: 8-11 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 14
- Where: Hudson Falls American Legion Post 574, 72 Pearl St., Hudson Falls
Fort Edward Booster Club Holiday Craft and Vendor Fair
- What: 1st annual craft and vendor fair benefitting the Fort Edward Booster Club. Free admission. $30 tables for vendors.
- When: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 14
- Where: Fort Edward School gym and lobby, 220 Broadway, Fort Edward
Adirondack Thunder vs. Utah Grizzlies w/ Kiwanis duck race
- What: Adirondack Thunder hockey home game against the Utah Grizzlies. Call Cool Insuring Arena at (518) 798-0366 or visit online for ticket information. Duck race by Glens Falls Kiwanis supporting Greater Glens Falls Senior Citizens Center, Moreau Community Center, Big Brothers/Big Sisters of the Southern Adirondacks, Glens Falls Kiwanis Foundation, Community, Work and Independence Inc., and WAIT House.
- When: 3 p.m. puck drop Sunday, Nov. 14
- Where: Cool Insuring Arena, 1 Civic Center Plaza, Glens Falls