North Country Weekend Calendar: Glens Falls’ own film festival screening again

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Whether you’re taking a seat at the Charles R. Wood Theater or the Park Theater, the movies are in town this weekend. The Adirondack Film Festival is back in town, with over 70 full feature films and shorts screening across town.

It’s set to stay in the high 60s and low 70s over the weekend, with some showers possible.

This week in the North Country Weekend Calendar:

Friday, Oct. 15, 2021

Adirondack Film Festival

What: Over 70 full and short films in a hybrid film festival between in-person and virtual screenings. Most in-person screenings are hosted at the Charles R. Wood Theater and the Park Theater. See the festival website for a full schedule and ticket information.

Thursday-Sunday, Oct. 14-17 Where: Glens Falls

Harvest Bar at the Lake George Holiday Inn

What: Outdoor festive bar hosted by TR’s Restaurant at the hotel, serving food and drink.

5-9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15; 4-9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16 Where: Holiday Inn Resort, 2223 Route 9, Lake George

Adirondack Thunder vs. Reading Royals

What: Adirondack Thunder hockey pre-season at Cool Insuring Arena. Call or visit the arena for tickets.

Adirondack Thunder hockey pre-season at Cool Insuring Arena. Call or visit the arena for tickets. When: 7 p.m. game start Friday, Oct. 15

7 p.m. game start Friday, Oct. 15 Where: Cool Insuring Arena, 1 Civic Center Plaza, Glens Falls

Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021 (1 of 2)

Adirondack Film Festival

What: Over 70 full and short films in a hybrid film festival between in-person and virtual screenings. Most in-person screenings are hosted at the Charles R. Wood Theater and the Park Theater. See the festival website for a full schedule and ticket information.

Thursday-Sunday, Oct. 14-17 Where: Glens Falls

Queensbury Senior Citizens Annual Craft Fair

What: Annual craft fair. Free parking.

Annual craft fair. Free parking. When: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16

9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16 Where: Queensbury Senior Citizens, 742 Bay Road, Queensbury

Upstate Model Railroaders Enhanced Open House

What: Train open house, with layouts running and members onsite to talk about trains. Sales tables selling model kits and accessories.

10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16 Where: Upstate Model Railroaders Club, 22 Hudson Falls Road, South Glens Falls

Apple vs Pumpkin Fall Throwdown

What: Food vendors face off, pitting apple and pumpkin ingredients against each other with guest judges and people’s choice awards. Activities and live music included. Pumpkin carving contest courtesy of Heidi’s Haunted Graveyard, and adoptable rabbits courtesy of Hop on Home Rabbit Sanctuary.

11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16 Where: Glens Falls Shirt Factory, 71 Lawrence St., Glens Falls

Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021 (2 of 2)

West Mountain Fall Festival (Weekend 2)

What: Fall festival at West Mountain Ski Area, featuring mountaintop picnics, pony rides, mountain biking, live music and more.

Noon – 6 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Oct. 16-17 Where: West Mountain Ski Area, 59 West Mountain Road, Queensbury

Adirondack Brewery Oktoberfest

What: Adirondack Brewery hosts an Oktoberfest celebration featuring polka music, guest breweries from around the state, a beer garden, keg tossing, festive foods and stein hoisting. Benefits the Ben Osborn Memorial Fund. Tickets are $45 in advance, $50 day-of.

1-5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16 Where: Adirondack Brewery, 33 Canada St., Lake George

Harvest Bar at the Lake George Holiday Inn

What: Outdoor festive bar hosted by TR’s Restaurant at the hotel, serving food and drink.

5-9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15; 4-9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16 Where: Holiday Inn Resort, 2223 Route 9, Lake George

Whiskey River Band at Hicks Orchard

What: Craft cider, local beer and food under the stars at Hicks Orchard’s live concert series.

5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16 Where: Hicks Orchard, 18 Hicks Road, Granville

Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021

Adirondack Film Festival

What: Over 70 full and short films in a hybrid film festival between in-person and virtual screenings. Most in-person screenings are hosted at the Charles R. Wood Theater and the Park Theater. See the festival website for a full schedule and ticket information.

Thursday-Sunday, Oct. 14-17 Where: Glens Falls

Brooks BBQ Drive-Thru Fundraiser

What: Annual fundraiser for St. Michael the Archangel church. $13 meal tickets include a ½ chicken, baked potato, dinner roll, cookie and water. All meals are takeout and drive-thru only. Tickets must be paid for in advance.

11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 17 (Pay for tickets between 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. any weekday at the rectory) Where: St. Michael the Archangel Church, 80 Saratoga Ave., South Glens Falls

Willard Mountain Fall Festival

What: Chairlift rides, hot dog roast, games and activities at Willard Mountain Ski Resort. 2021-22 ski season passes will be on sale.

11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 17 Where: Willard Mountain, 77 Intervale Road, Greenwich

West Mountain Fall Festival (Weekend 2)

What: Fall festival at West Mountain Ski Area, featuring mountaintop picnics, pony rides, mountain biking, live music and more.

Noon – 6 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Oct. 16-17 Where: West Mountain Ski Area, 59 West Mountain Road, Queensbury

Green Acres Tavern Car Show Benefit