North Country Weekend Calendar: Circus coming to the fairground

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – As we transition from last weekend’s intense heat to some fairer temperatures sticking in the 70s, there’s live music, family fun and competitive disc golf in this weekend’s North Country lineup.
Food Truck Fridays at Washington County Fair
- What: The Washington County Fairgrounds hosts food trucks and stands from restaurants spanning from Albany up into the Adirondacks. Live music is also featured.
- When: Friday, June 11, 4-8 p.m.
- Where: Washington County Fairgrounds, 392 Old Schuylerville Road, Greenwich
LGD/50 Concerts: The Garcia Project With Deadgrass & Friends
- Part of the LGD/50 pod-style concert series which runs into July. Pods can hold up to 5 people in 8.5-by-8.5-foot spaces, which can be pre-ordered online with limited space available on the day of the show. One ticket is issued per pod, meaning that all pod members must arrive together. All attendees are required to bring proof of vaccination or negative test results within 72 hours.
- When: Friday, June 11, 6:30 p.m.
- Where: Charles R. Wood Park, 17 Elizabeth Little Blvd., Lake George
Glens Falls Dragons vs. Mohawk Valley DiamondDawgs
- Glens Falls Dragons baseball game. Tickets are $5 for adults, $3 for kids 12 and under. $59 season tickets; $89 reserved seats; $45 mini 10 game plan.
- When: Friday, June 11, 7 p.m.
- Where: East Field, 175 Dix Ave., Glens Falls
Disc Golf Tournaments
- Crandall Park is holding a weekend-long disc golf tournament this weekend at the park’s new disc golf course.
- Saturday: “Learn to Play Day” from 9:30 a.m.-noon. $25 registration fee for a family or 4-5 person group. Discs included, free Stewart’s ice cream provided. Recreational tournament from 1-3:30 p.m. with novice, recreational and youth categories. Prizes awarded to best players.
- Sunday: Professional tournament from 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. $25-$55 admission for two-round tournament, with beginner and pro categories. Prizes awarded.
- When: Saturday-Sunday, June 12-13
- Where: Crandall Park, Glens Falls
Living History Event: Fete du Fort! Gourmands & Garrisons at Ticonderoga
- What: Learn about French-Canadian roots through Lake Champlain and taste French cuisine.
- When: Saturday, June 12, 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m.
- Where: Fort Ticonderoga, 102 Fort Ti Road, Ticonderoga
Drive-In Family Circus
- What: A coronavirus-friendly drive-in show at the Washington County Fairgrounds, featuring an aerial and acrobatics show put on by a nationally touring circus company. Ticket cost is $29 per car load.
- When: Saturday, June 12, noon-1:15 p.m.
- Where: Washington County Fairgrounds, 392 Old Schuylerville Road, Greenwich
Flag Day and 35th Anniversary – Parks-Bentley Place
- What: The Historical Society of Moreau and South Glens Falls will hold its first opening since 2019, including its annual flag day ceremony and a celebration of 35 years of residence at Parks-Bentley Place. Events include a flag ceremony by local veterans and a musical performance.
- When: Saturday, June 12, 1-4 p.m.
- Where: Parks-Bentley Place, 53 Ferry Blvd., South Glens Falls
North Country Arts: New Gallery Opening & New Exhibit
- What: Opening of a new gallery by North Country Arts inside the Glens Falls Shirt Factory. Their first exhibit is “The Artist’s View,” which features work by local artists including Phyllis Brown, Dawn Clifford, Chip Perone and others.
- When: Saturday, June 12, 5-7 p.m.
- Where: North Country Arts, Suite 120, Glens Falls Shirt Factory, 71 Lawrence St., Glens Falls
LGD/50 Concerts: Max Creek With The Mallett Brothers Band
- What: Part of the LGD/50 pod-style concert series which runs into July. Pods can hold up to 5 people in 8.5-by-8.5-foot spaces, which can be pre-ordered online with limited space available on the day of the show. One ticket is issued per pod, meaning that all pod members must arrive together. All attendees are required to bring proof of vaccination or negative test results within 72 hours.
- When: Saturday, June 12, 6:30 p.m.
- Where: Charles R. Wood Park, 17 Elizabeth Little Blvd., Lake George
31st Annual International Cuisine Festival
- Where: The World Awareness Children’s Museum is hosting a multicultural food festival featuring restaurants from around the North Country representing different world cuisines. There will also be raffles, a kids carnival tent, silent auctions and live music. The festival serves as a summer camp for WACM programs.
- When: Sunday, June 13, 2-5 p.m.
- Where: Charles R. Wood Park, 17 Elizabeth Little Blvd., Lake George
Glens Falls Dragons vs. Amsterdam Mohawks
- What: Glens Falls Dragons baseball game. Tickets are $5 for adults, $3 for kids 12 and under. $59 season tickets; $89 reserved seats; $45 mini 10 game plan.
- When: Sunday, June 13, 7 p.m.
- Where: East Field, 175 Dix Ave., Glens Falls