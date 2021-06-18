North Country Weekend Calendar: Celebrate dad with a pig roast and a fishing trip

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – It’s the weekend of Father’s Day, which means a North Country Weekend Calendar full of ways to celebrate, from food and drink to fishing on the water.

Saturday might get rainy this weekend, but Father’s Day itself is forecasted to stay dry at a cloudy 82 degree high.

Adirondack Jeep Invasion

What: A first-of-its-kind Jeep enthusiast festival in Lake George, featuring trail rides, vendors, an obstacle course and a ride into Lake George for more events on Saturday. Admission cost is $75 per driver, $10 per additional passenger; children under 12 get in for free. $40 for trail rides, $40 for Show & Shine competition.

A first-of-its-kind Jeep enthusiast festival in Lake George, featuring trail rides, vendors, an obstacle course and a ride into Lake George for more events on Saturday. Admission cost is $75 per driver, $10 per additional passenger; children under 12 get in for free. $40 for trail rides, $40 for Show & Shine competition. When: Friday, June 18 – Sunday, June 20

Friday, June 18 – Sunday, June 20 Where: 1000 Acres Ranch, 465 Warrensburg Road, Stony Creek; Downtown Lake George

Father’s Day Weekend at Adirondack Winery

What: A Father’s Day celebration featuring wine tastings and s’mores-themed tasting plates. Bookings are required ahead of time at adkwinery.com/book. $10 admission.

A Father’s Day celebration featuring wine tastings and s’mores-themed tasting plates. Bookings are required ahead of time at adkwinery.com/book. $10 admission. When: Friday, June 18 – Sunday, June 20, 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Friday, June 18 – Sunday, June 20, 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. Where: Adirondack Winery, 286 Canada St., Lake George

2021 Tour of the Battenkill

What: Single-day road race by bicycle across dirt roads and a covered bridge, along 5,000 feet of elevation gain. Three distance options: 26-mile Piccolo Fondo, 42-mile Medio Fondo, and the 75-mile Gran Fondo. Includes a celebration with food and craft beer. This year’s tour includes a new festival layout, live music and on-site camping.

Single-day road race by bicycle across dirt roads and a covered bridge, along 5,000 feet of elevation gain. Three distance options: 26-mile Piccolo Fondo, 42-mile Medio Fondo, and the 75-mile Gran Fondo. Includes a celebration with food and craft beer. This year’s tour includes a new festival layout, live music and on-site camping. When: Saturday, June 19

Saturday, June 19 Where: Washington County Fairgrounds, 392 Old Schuylerville Road, Greenwich

Father’s Day Fishing Derby South Bay

What: Community fishing derby on South Bay State Boat Launch. 80 prizes across different categories. $45 regular pass, $125 everything pass.

Community fishing derby on South Bay State Boat Launch. 80 prizes across different categories. $45 regular pass, $125 everything pass. When: Saturday, June 19 – Monday, June 21, 8 a.m. start time daily

Saturday, June 19 – Monday, June 21, 8 a.m. start time daily Where: South Bay State Boat Launch, NY-22, Whitehall

Father’s Day Pig Roast at Hick’s Orchard

What: Pig roast with craft hard cider from Slyboro Ciderhouse. Family-style menu, including slow-roasted pork, cole slaw, potato salad, baked beans and brownies. Rain or shine, with tickets sold in advance to assure enough food is available. Costs range from $15-$200.

Pig roast with craft hard cider from Slyboro Ciderhouse. Family-style menu, including slow-roasted pork, cole slaw, potato salad, baked beans and brownies. Rain or shine, with tickets sold in advance to assure enough food is available. Costs range from $15-$200. When: Saturday, June 19, noon – 5 p.m.

Saturday, June 19, noon – 5 p.m. Where: Hick’s Orchard, 18 Hicks Road, Granville

Whipple City Festival

What: An annual festival put on by the Greater Greenwich Chamber of Commerce. Main Street in the village will be closed to traffic and turned into a street fair setting, with tables and tents for local businesses on the streets. Free admission.

An annual festival put on by the Greater Greenwich Chamber of Commerce. Main Street in the village will be closed to traffic and turned into a street fair setting, with tables and tents for local businesses on the streets. Free admission. When: Saturday, June 19, 1-6 p.m.

Saturday, June 19, 1-6 p.m. Where: Village of Greenwich

Glens Falls Dragons vs. Saugerties Stallions