North Country Weekend Calendar: Bring out your tractors and pull for a cure

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – This week in the North Country Weekend Calendar, anyone with a tractor can put it to good use, and have fun while doing it.
The 12th annual Carl Lufkin Memorial Pull for a Cure is set to kick off on Saturday, with a variety of vehicle types invited to raise money for cancer charities in Argyle. There’s also plenty of live music set for the weekend.
There’s a chance that Saturday activities get rained on, with an afternoon storm likely. But temperatures will calm down from 85 on Friday to mid-70s through the weekend.
Artisan Trails in Washington County Tour & Trail Map
- What: Artisans and artists dotting a trail through Washington County open their doors for visitors to see their wares. Maps are available at each artist’s location, and a full list of locations across the county can be found online. Organized by Artisan Trails in Washington County, INC.
- When: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday-Sunday, July 16-18 (artist hours may vary)
- Where: Across Washington County. Map available online.
Summer Concert Series: Washington County Line Bluegrass
- What: Part of the Park Theater’s Concerts in the Park series at the Crandall Park bandshell, featuring Washington County Line Bluegrass. All concerts are free.
- When: 7-8:30 p.m. Friday, July 16
- Where: Crandall Park, Fire Road, Glens Falls
Racing City Chorus
- What: A live music performance in the Village of Lake George, free to the public.
- When: 7:30-8:30 p.m. Friday, July 16
- Where: Shepard Park, Canada Street, Lake George
2021 Carl Lufkin Memorial Pull for a Cure
- What: The 12th annual Argyle tractor pull raising money for The American Cancer Society, St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, The Cancer Research Center and The Lufkin Legacy Foundation, which provides scholarship opportunities to area high school students. Admission is $10 per adult or $30 per car load. Pulls are divided into different vehicle type classes.
- When: 9 a.m. Saturday, July 17
- Where: 14 Lufkin Way, Argyle
A Taste of Diamond Point
- What: Local restaurants along Diamond Point on Lake George offering sample-sized bites. $1 per tasting, all proceeds go to Diamond Point Community Church.
- When: Noon-2 p.m. Saturday, July 17
- Where: Diamond Point Community Church, 3699 Lake Shore Drive, Diamond Point
Author on the Porch: Lisa Acerbo
- What: Author Lisa Acerbo visits The Book Cabin in Lake George to talk about her “Apocalipstick” novel series
- When: 2-3 p.m. Saturday, July 17
- Where: The Book Cabin, 3373 Lake Shore Drive, Lake George
Plein Air Art Sale
- What: Event and art sale benefitting the renovation of The Fuller House at Camp Wiawaka. 30% of sales go towards renovation.
- When: 9 a.m.-7 p.m. (sale starts at 5 p.m.) Saturday, July 17
- Where: Wiawaka, 3778 Route 9L, Lake George
Sunset Boat Cruise on Lake Champlain
- What: Special cruise on the Carillon at Fort Ticonderoga with a complimentary cocktail of rum punch to toast. Cruise includes local Ticonderoga maritime history. $35 per person. Refreshments, beer, wine and cocktails available.
- When: 6-7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 17
- Where: Fort Ticonderoga, 102 Fort Ticonderoga Road, Ticonderoga
Museum Tour at Penope Farms
- What: Special tours of the Museums at Penope Farms, guided by Dick McGuire. Visitors are invited to bring a picnic lunch and a chair to enjoy the views. Free admission. Part of a series of programs by Washington County Historical Society.
- When: Noon-4 p.m. Sunday, July 18
- Where: The Museums at Penope Farms, 56 Scotch Hill Road, Cambridge
An Afternoon of Irish Music at Little Theater on the Farm
- What: Little Theater on the Farm hosts Craic Agus Ceol, Hudson River Ceili and the Hubbard Hall Irish Step Dancers for a day of Irish music and culture. Tickets are $10 for adults, $7 for students and seniors.
- When: 2-4 p.m. Sunday, July 18
- Where: Little Theater on the Farm, 27 Plum Road, Fort Edward
Glens Falls Dragons vs. Amsterdam Mohawks
- What: Glens Falls baseball game. Tickets are $5 for adults, $3 for kids, $59 for a season ticket.
- When: 7 p.m. Sunday, July 18
- Where: East Field, 175 Dix Ave., Glens Falls