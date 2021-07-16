North Country Weekend Calendar: Bring out your tractors and pull for a cure

argyle tractor pull

The Carl Lufkin Memorial Pull for a Cure (Photo: Lufkin family/Facebook)

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – This week in the North Country Weekend Calendar, anyone with a tractor can put it to good use, and have fun while doing it.

The 12th annual Carl Lufkin Memorial Pull for a Cure is set to kick off on Saturday, with a variety of vehicle types invited to raise money for cancer charities in Argyle. There’s also plenty of live music set for the weekend.

There’s a chance that Saturday activities get rained on, with an afternoon storm likely. But temperatures will calm down from 85 on Friday to mid-70s through the weekend.

Friday, July 16, 2021

Artisan Trails in Washington County Tour & Trail Map  

Summer Concert Series: Washington County Line Bluegrass 

  • What: Part of the Park Theater’s Concerts in the Park series at the Crandall Park bandshell, featuring Washington County Line Bluegrass. All concerts are free. 
  • When: 7-8:30 p.m. Friday, July 16 
  • Where: Crandall Park, Fire Road, Glens Falls 

Racing City Chorus 

  • What: A live music performance in the Village of Lake George, free to the public. 
  • When: 7:30-8:30 p.m. Friday, July 16 
  • Where: Shepard Park, Canada Street, Lake George 
Saturday, July 17, 2021

2021 Carl Lufkin Memorial Pull for a Cure 

  • What: The 12th annual Argyle tractor pull raising money for The American Cancer Society, St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, The Cancer Research Center and The Lufkin Legacy Foundation, which provides scholarship opportunities to area high school students. Admission is $10 per adult or $30 per car load. Pulls are divided into different vehicle type classes. 
  • When: 9 a.m. Saturday, July 17 
  • Where: 14 Lufkin Way, Argyle 

Artisan Trails in Washington County Tour & Trail Map  

A Taste of Diamond Point 

  • What: Local restaurants along Diamond Point on Lake George offering sample-sized bites. $1 per tasting, all proceeds go to Diamond Point Community Church. 
  • When: Noon-2 p.m. Saturday, July 17 
  • Where: Diamond Point Community Church, 3699 Lake Shore Drive, Diamond Point 

Author on the Porch: Lisa Acerbo 

  • What: Author Lisa Acerbo visits The Book Cabin in Lake George to talk about her “Apocalipstick” novel series 
  • When: 2-3 p.m. Saturday, July 17 
  • Where: The Book Cabin, 3373 Lake Shore Drive, Lake George 

Plein Air Art Sale 

  • What: Event and art sale benefitting the renovation of The Fuller House at Camp Wiawaka. 30% of sales go towards renovation.  
  • When: 9 a.m.-7 p.m. (sale starts at 5 p.m.) Saturday, July 17 
  • Where: Wiawaka, 3778 Route 9L, Lake George 

Sunset Boat Cruise on Lake Champlain 

  • What: Special cruise on the Carillon at Fort Ticonderoga with a complimentary cocktail of rum punch to toast. Cruise includes local Ticonderoga maritime history. $35 per person. Refreshments, beer, wine and cocktails available. 
  • When: 6-7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 17 
  • Where: Fort Ticonderoga, 102 Fort Ticonderoga Road, Ticonderoga 
Sunday, July 18, 2021

Artisan Trails in Washington County Tour & Trail Map (final day) 

Museum Tour at Penope Farms 

  • What: Special tours of the Museums at Penope Farms, guided by Dick McGuire. Visitors are invited to bring a picnic lunch and a chair to enjoy the views. Free admission. Part of a series of programs by Washington County Historical Society. 
  • When: Noon-4 p.m. Sunday, July 18 
  • Where: The Museums at Penope Farms, 56 Scotch Hill Road, Cambridge 

An Afternoon of Irish Music at Little Theater on the Farm 

  • What: Little Theater on the Farm hosts Craic Agus Ceol, Hudson River Ceili and the Hubbard Hall Irish Step Dancers for a day of Irish music and culture. Tickets are $10 for adults, $7 for students and seniors. 
  • When: 2-4 p.m. Sunday, July 18 
  • Where: Little Theater on the Farm, 27 Plum Road, Fort Edward 

Glens Falls Dragons vs. Amsterdam Mohawks 

  • What: Glens Falls baseball game. Tickets are $5 for adults, $3 for kids, $59 for a season ticket. 
  • When: 7 p.m. Sunday, July 18 
  • Where: East Field, 175 Dix Ave., Glens Falls 

