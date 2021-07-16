North Country Weekend Calendar: Bring out your tractors and pull for a cure

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – This week in the North Country Weekend Calendar, anyone with a tractor can put it to good use, and have fun while doing it.

The 12th annual Carl Lufkin Memorial Pull for a Cure is set to kick off on Saturday, with a variety of vehicle types invited to raise money for cancer charities in Argyle. There’s also plenty of live music set for the weekend.

There’s a chance that Saturday activities get rained on, with an afternoon storm likely. But temperatures will calm down from 85 on Friday to mid-70s through the weekend.

Friday, July 16, 2021

Artisan Trails in Washington County Tour & Trail Map

What: Artisans and artists dotting a trail through Washington County open their doors for visitors to see their wares. Maps are available at each artist’s location, and a full list of locations across the county can be found online. Organized by Artisan Trails in Washington County, INC.

Summer Concert Series: Washington County Line Bluegrass

What: Part of the Park Theater’s Concerts in the Park series at the Crandall Park bandshell, featuring Washington County Line Bluegrass. All concerts are free.

Racing City Chorus

What: A live music performance in the Village of Lake George, free to the public.

Saturday, July 17, 2021

2021 Carl Lufkin Memorial Pull for a Cure

What: The 12 th annual Argyle tractor pull raising money for The American Cancer Society, St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, The Cancer Research Center and The Lufkin Legacy Foundation, which provides scholarship opportunities to area high school students. Admission is $10 per adult or $30 per car load. Pulls are divided into different vehicle type classes.

A Taste of Diamond Point

What: Local restaurants along Diamond Point on Lake George offering sample-sized bites. $1 per tasting, all proceeds go to Diamond Point Community Church.

Author on the Porch: Lisa Acerbo

What: Author Lisa Acerbo visits The Book Cabin in Lake George to talk about her “Apocalipstick” novel series

Plein Air Art Sale

What: Event and art sale benefitting the renovation of The Fuller House at Camp Wiawaka. 30% of sales go towards renovation.

Sunset Boat Cruise on Lake Champlain

What: Special cruise on the Carillon at Fort Ticonderoga with a complimentary cocktail of rum punch to toast. Cruise includes local Ticonderoga maritime history. $35 per person. Refreshments, beer, wine and cocktails available.

Sunday, July 18, 2021

Museum Tour at Penope Farms

What: Special tours of the Museums at Penope Farms, guided by Dick McGuire. Visitors are invited to bring a picnic lunch and a chair to enjoy the views. Free admission. Part of a series of programs by Washington County Historical Society.

An Afternoon of Irish Music at Little Theater on the Farm

What: Little Theater on the Farm hosts Craic Agus Ceol, Hudson River Ceili and the Hubbard Hall Irish Step Dancers for a day of Irish music and culture. Tickets are $10 for adults, $7 for students and seniors.

Glens Falls Dragons vs. Amsterdam Mohawks