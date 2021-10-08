North Country Weekend Calendar: As many fall festivities as leaves on the trees

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The leaves are changing their hue, and the region is answering that change with an influx of fall-centric things to do this weekend.

There’s a triple-threat in Lake George, between a weekend-long Oktoberfest celebration, steamboat rides for Canadian Thanksgiving, and a festive harvest bar at the Holiday Inn.

There’s also the Cheese Jam at Nettle Meadow Farm, with live music and an array of local cheeses; the first of multiple festive weekends at West Mountain; the Thurman Fall Tour; and something new, in the form of the first-ever Thistle Downs Fall Festival in Granville. So whether you’re inclined to beer and brats or cider and donuts, it’s a busy weekend in the Adirondacks.

It’ll be a decent weekend for it, too, with temperatures hitting highs in the 60s through the weekend, and a lot of 49 on Saturday night.

Friday, Oct. 8, 2021

Annual Lake George Oktoberfest & Fall Festival

What: Canada Street in front of Shepard Park will be turned into a full Oktoberfest celebration for the weekend, featuring German and polka music, traditional dancers, artisan vendors, carnival rides, fest-appropriate foods, a beer garden courtesy of the Adirondack Brewery, and more. Free admission.

Friday-Sunday, Oct. 8-10 Where: Canada Street and Shepard Park, Lake George

Lake George Library book sale

What: Book sale by Friends of Lake George Library, featuring adult and children’s fiction and DVDs. Masks required for all.

When: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Oct. 8-9

10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Oct. 8-9 Where: Lake George Library, 336 Canada St., Lake George

Garlic Festival at Warrensburgh Riverfront Farmers Market

What: Annual garlic festival, featuring fresh-grown garlic and products, recipes, garlic tying demonstrations, music and a children’s craft workshop.

When: 3-6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 8

3-6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 8 Where: Warrensburgh Riverfront Farmers Market, 176 River St., Warrensburg

Harvest Bar at the Lake George Holiday Inn

What: Outdoor festive bar hosted by TR’s Restaurant at the hotel, serving food and drink.

When: 5-9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 8; 4-9 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Oct. 9-10

5-9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 8; 4-9 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Oct. 9-10 Where: Holiday Inn Resort, 2223 Route 9, Lake George

Canadian Thanksgiving Dinner Cruises

What: A full cruise with a Canadian Thanksgiving dinner, celebrating the holiday observed on Monday, Oct. 11. Thanksgiving dinner features roast turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes and gravy, sirloin beef tips, buttered noodles, cod with dill cream sauce, vegetables, corn O’Brien, a salaed bar and apple pie. Cruise goes through Adirondack wilderness by way of the length of Lake George. $60.50 for adults; $54.75 for seniors; $24 for kids.

When: 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 8 – Saturday, Oct. 9

5:30 – 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 8 – Saturday, Oct. 9 Where: Lake George Steamboat Company, 57 Beach Road, Lake George

Cheese Jam II at Nettle Meadow Farm

What: Local cheese, beer and wine, with live music from Stretchin’ the Truth. $5 tickets. Proceeds support the Kemp Animal Sanctuary.

When: 6:30 – 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 8

6:30 – 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 8 Where: Nettle Meadow Farm and Artisan Cheese, 484 South Johnsburg Road, Warrensburg

Saturday, Oct. 9 (1 of 3)

When: Friday-Sunday, Oct. 8-10

Fort by Firelight

What: Reenactment tour, where visitors will be taken through secret passageways as if Fort William Henry itself is under siege. Features cannon and musket fire, and not recommended for those with heart conditions or younger than 5 years old. Admission is $17 for adults; $8 for kids; $14 for seniors; and $8 for military veterans.

When: Saturday-Sunday, Oct. 9-10

Saturday-Sunday, Oct. 9-10 Where: Fort William Henry Museum, 48 Canada Street, Lake George

Argyle Columbus Day Townwide Garage Sale

What: Townwide garage sale. Spots to rent and sell are still available, $30 for the weekend. Admission is free.

When: 6:30 a.m. – 3 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Oct. 9-10

6:30 a.m. – 3 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Oct. 9-10 Where: American Legion Post 1518, 7 Route 47, Argyle

Bolton Art & Craft Festival

What: Final weekend of the Bolton Landing arts and crafts festival. 25-30 artists and vendors.

When: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Oct. 9-10

9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Oct. 9-10 Where: Cross Street Parking Lot, 8 Cross St., Bolton Landing

Fort Edward Historical Association Garage Sale

What: Sale with items from area estates and sources. Gift shop will also be open, and running a special on most china and glassware.

When: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9

9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9 Where: Old Fort House Museum, 29 Broadway, Fort Edward

Cambridge Aviation Day

What: Pilots flying in to Chapin Memorial Field to show off many types of planes, including antique models. Full day of food, planes, and more. Pilot Bill Natale will perform an aerobatic show in his bi-plane. Free admission. Food proceeds will go toward the Cambridge Valley Flying Club Chapin Memorial Scholarship Fund, which annually goes to a graduating senior at Cambridge Central School.

When: 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9

9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9 Where: Chapin Field Airport, 177 Plains Road, Cambridge

Saturday, Oct. 9 (2 of 3)

Thurman Fall Farm Tour

What: Showcase of working farms, some going back as far as 200 years in the area. Directory online. Farm-to-table breakfast at Blackberry Hill Farm, lunch at Nettle Meadow Farm. Farms selling cheeses, jams, jellies, veggies and meats. Wagon rides, Dutch timber frame construction and more.

When: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9

10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9 Where: Various farms across Thurman

First Annual Thistle Downs Farm Fall Festival

What: First-ever farm festival supporting Haynes House of Hope. Free entry with two donated items. Festival includes a haunted corn maze, vendors, music, food, games and giveaways, along with special appearances from farm animals. Items the organization needs include water bottles, ginger ale, pudding, Jello, broths, supplement drinks, disposable gloves, cleaning supplies, garbage bags, plastic cups, paper plates, ice melt, hand sanitizer, incontinent pads, stamps, twin XL jersey bed sheets and mouth swabs.

When: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Oct. 9-10

10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Oct. 9-10 Where: Thistle Downs Farm, 6972 Route 22, Granville

Path Through History Walk in the Park

What: History walk in Battlefield Park, held by the Battlefield Park Alliance. Walkers meet at the Park Pavillion.

When: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 9; 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 10

10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 9; 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 10 Where: Lake George Battlefield Park, Fort George Road, Lake George

Oktoberfest Luncheon Cruise

What: Lake George cruise with a full dinner menu featuring roast pork loin with sour cream, gravy and buttered egg noodles, wiener schnitzel, knockworst, sauerkraut, braised red cabbage, German potato salad, a full salad bar and German chocolate cake. Music by Danny Lombardo. Admission is $60.50 for adults; $54.75 for seniors; and $24 for kids.

When: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9

11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9 Where: Lake George Steamboat Company, 57 Beach Road, Lake George

Saturday, Oct. 9 (3 of 3)

West Mountain Fall Festival (Weekend 1)

What: Wagon rides, mountaintop picnics, chairlift rides, live music, pony rides and more at West Mountain, as the trees turn orange in the months before the ski season.

When: Noon – 6 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Oct. 9-10

Noon – 6 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Oct. 9-10 Where: West Mountain Ski Area, 59 West Mountain Road, Queensbury

Oktoberfest for Kids

What: Family-friendly Oktoberfest at World Awareness Children’s Museum. Free with museum admission.

When: Noon – 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9

Noon – 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9 Where: World Awareness Children’s Museum, 89 Warren St., Glens Falls

Harvest Bar at the Lake George Holiday Inn

What: Outdoor festive bar hosted by TR’s Restaurant at the hotel, serving food and drink.

When: 5-9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 8; 4-9 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Oct. 9-10

5-9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 8; 4-9 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Oct. 9-10 Where: Holiday Inn Resort, 2223 Route 9, Lake George

Sunday, Oct. 10 (1 of 2)

5K Thunder Run

What: 5K race starting from Cool Insuring Arena, continuing down Glen Street. $25 admission, benefitting the arena, which is currently aiming to make several upgrades to its 40-year-old building.

When: 10 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 10

10 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 10 Where: Cool Insuring Arena, 1 Civic Center Plaza, Glens Falls

Sunday, Oct. 10 (2 of 2)

Author on the Porch: Jessica Chanese

What: Speculative fiction author visits for a talk at The Book Cabin. Chanese, the author of “Minivan Warrior: The Odyssey Begins,” talks about her book and signs copies.

When: 2-3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 10

2-3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 10 Where: The Book Cabin, 3373 Lake Shore Drive, Lake George

Harvest Bar at the Lake George Holiday Inn