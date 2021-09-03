North Country Weekend Calendar: Adirondack Independence Music Festival plays out the summer

North Country Weekend Calendar for Friday, Sept. 3, 2021

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Labor Day weekend is upon us, which means a bittersweet end to a busy summer of festivals and live music throughout the North Country. Except, no, it’s not quite done just yet.

Starting on Friday, the Adirondack Independence Music Festival brings three days of music and revelry, featuring bands like moe. and Twiddle. After the concerts conclude each night at Charles R. Wood Park, an after-party will get rolling at DJ’s Nite Club in the village, with free admission for anyone with a festival wristband.

As you may have noticed from a chillier early morning, things this weekend are already to start cooling down as the region inches closer to the fall. Friday won’t quite make it to 70, with the rest of the weekend hanging in the low- to mid-70s range.

Friday, Sept. 3, 2021

Artist Laura Leigh Lachantin at Valley Artisans Market 

  • What: Artisan’s market tended by rotation of around 30 artists, including basketmakers, woodworkers and more. Free admission. 
  • When: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday-Sunday, Sept. 3-5 
  • Where: Valley Artisans’ Market, 25 East Main St., Cambridge 

Adirondack Independence Music Festival 

  • What: A three-day, multi-band event returns to Charles R. Wood Park in Lake Geroge, including beer and wine and food and merchandise vendors. Bands include Twiddle, moe. And many more. Tickets are $55-$60 for single day general admission; $115 for Saturday-Sunday; $165 for 3-day general admission; and $315 for 3-day VIP. VIP tickets include a meal, and discounts on beverages. More information online. 
  • When: 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 3; 12:30 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Sept. 4-5 
  • Where: Charles R. Wood Park, 17 Elizabeth Little Blvd., Lake George 

Greenwich Community Dinner 

  • What: Part of a community dinner series on the first Friday of every month. $18.99 admission for adults, $12.99 for children 12 and under. 
  • When: 5-7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 3 
  • Where: Christ the King Church, 575 Burton Road, Greenwich 

Fridays at the Lake: Big Sky Country 

  • What: Part of the Bands and Brews concert series at Shepard Park Amphitheater. Free shows, beer garden included. Kid and dog-friendly. 
  • When: 6-9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 3 
  • Where: Shepard Park, Canada Street, Lake George 

Patsy Cline at Fort Salem Theater 

  • What: Travel back to 1961 and the world of Texas Honky Tonk, with hits like “Crazy,” “I Fall to Pieces” and “Walking After Midnight” and more. Patsy befriends a longtime fan from Houston, and the two become pen-pals in this three-night revue show. $15-$30 tickets, online
  • When: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 3 – Saturday, Sept. 4; 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 5 
  • Where: Fort Salem Theater, 11 East Broadway, Salem 
Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021

Alpha Win Lake George Triathlon 

  • What: Triathlon hosted at Lake George, including full and ½ distances on Saturday and sprint and Olympic distances on Sunday. 
  • When: 7 a.m. Saturday-Sunday, Sept. 4-5 
  • Where: 400 Canada St., Lake George 

Bolton Art & Craft Festival 

  • What: Free admission arts and crafts festival in Bolton Landing. 25-30 arts and crafts vendors.  
  • When: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Sept. 4-5 
  • Where: Cross Street Parking Lot, 8 Cross St., Bolton Landing 

Artist Laura Leigh Lachantin at Valley Artisans Market 

  • What: Artisan’s market tended by rotation of around 30 artists, including basketmakers, woodworkers and more. Free admission. 
  • When: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday-Sunday, Sept. 3-5 
  • Where: Valley Artisans’ Market, 25 East Main St., Cambridge 

Fort Ticonderoga’s Heroic Corn Maze 

  • What: A life-sized corn maze puzzle. Families can navigate the maze and learn about local history while they do. Divided into two phases so experiences can be customized. 
  • When: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Sept.4-5 
  • Where: Fort Ticonderoga, 102 Fort Ti Road, Ticonderoga 

Quartets with Cows 

  • What: Farmside concert performance featuring musicians from the Metropolitan Opera Orchestra. Refreshments to follow. $35 admission. 
  • When: 1-3:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 4 
  • Where: Newt Hollow Farm, 333 Tiplady Road, Salem 

Adirondack Independence Music Festival 

  • What: A three-day, multi-band event returns to Charles R. Wood Park in Lake Geroge, including beer and wine and food and merchandise vendors. Bands include Twiddle, moe. And many more. Tickets are $55-$60 for single-day general admission; $115 for Saturday-Sunday; $165 for 3-day general admission; and $315 for 3-day VIP. VIP tickets include a meal, and discounts on beverages. More information online. 
  • When: 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 3; 12:30 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Sept. 4-5 
  • Where: Charles R. Wood Park, 17 Elizabeth Little Blvd., Lake George 

Helen Gillet at Slyboro Ciderhouse 

  • What: Singer-songwriter Helen Gillet performs at Slyboro Ciderhouse. Dinner available for purchase, vegan options included. $18 general seating, $25 table seating including food and drink. 
  • When: 4-6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 4 
  • Where: Slyboro Ciderhouse, 18 Hicks Road, Granville 

Patsy Cline at Fort Salem Theater 

  • What: Travel back to 1961 and the world of Texas Honky Tonk, with hits like “Crazy,” “I Fall to Pieces” and “Walking After Midnight” and more. Patsy befriends a longtime fan from Houston, and the two become pen-pals in this three-night revue show. $15-$30 tickets, online
  • When: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 3 – Saturday, Sept. 4; 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 5 
  • Where: Fort Salem Theater, 11 East Broadway, Salem 
Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021

Alpha Win Lake George Triathlon 

  • What: Triathlon hosted at Lake George, including full and ½ distances on Saturday and sprint and Olympic distances on Sunday. 
  • When: 7 a.m. Saturday-Sunday, Sept. 4-5 
  • Where: 400 Canada St., Lake George 

Bolton Art & Craft Festival 

  • What: Free admission arts and crafts festival in Bolton Landing. 25-30 arts and crafts vendors.  
  • When: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Sept. 4-5 
  • Where: Cross Street Parking Lot, 8 Cross St., Bolton Landing 

Artist Laura Leigh Lachantin at Valley Artisans Market 

  • What: Artisan’s market tended by rotation of around 30 artists, including basketmakers, woodworkers and more. Free admission. 
  • When: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday-Sunday, Sept. 3-5 
  • Where: Valley Artisans’ Market, 25 East Main St., Cambridge 

Fort Ticonderoga’s Heroic Corn Maze 

  • What: A life-sized corn maze puzzle. Families can navigate the maze and learn about local history while they do. Divided into two phases so experiences can be customized. 
  • When: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Sept.4-5 
  • Where: Fort Ticonderoga, 102 Fort Ti Road, Ticonderoga 

Adirondack Independence Music Festival 

  • What: A three-day, multi-band event returns to Charles R. Wood Park in Lake Geroge, including beer and wine and food and merchandise vendors. Bands include Twiddle, moe. And many more. Tickets are $55-$60 for single-day general admission; $115 for Saturday-Sunday; $165 for 3-day general admission; and $315 for 3-day VIP. VIP tickets include a meal, and discounts on beverages. More information online. 
  • When: 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 3; 12:30 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Sept. 4-5 
  • Where: Charles R. Wood Park, 17 Elizabeth Little Blvd., Lake George 

Author on the Porch: Matt Witten 

  • What: Local author talking about his novel, “The Necklace,” which is set in Lake Luzerne. 
  • When: 2-3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 5 
  • Where: The Book Cabin, 3373 Lake Shore Drive, Lake George 

