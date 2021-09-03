North Country Weekend Calendar: Adirondack Independence Music Festival plays out the summer

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Labor Day weekend is upon us, which means a bittersweet end to a busy summer of festivals and live music throughout the North Country. Except, no, it’s not quite done just yet.

Starting on Friday, the Adirondack Independence Music Festival brings three days of music and revelry, featuring bands like moe. and Twiddle. After the concerts conclude each night at Charles R. Wood Park, an after-party will get rolling at DJ’s Nite Club in the village, with free admission for anyone with a festival wristband.

As you may have noticed from a chillier early morning, things this weekend are already to start cooling down as the region inches closer to the fall. Friday won’t quite make it to 70, with the rest of the weekend hanging in the low- to mid-70s range.

Friday, Sept. 3, 2021

Artist Laura Leigh Lachantin at Valley Artisans Market

What: Artisan’s market tended by rotation of around 30 artists, including basketmakers, woodworkers and more. Free admission.

Adirondack Independence Music Festival

What: A three-day, multi-band event returns to Charles R. Wood Park in Lake Geroge, including beer and wine and food and merchandise vendors. Bands include Twiddle, moe. And many more. Tickets are $55-$60 for single day general admission; $115 for Saturday-Sunday; $165 for 3-day general admission; and $315 for 3-day VIP. VIP tickets include a meal, and discounts on beverages. More information online.

Greenwich Community Dinner

What: Part of a community dinner series on the first Friday of every month. $18.99 admission for adults, $12.99 for children 12 and under.

Fridays at the Lake: Big Sky Country

What: Part of the Bands and Brews concert series at Shepard Park Amphitheater. Free shows, beer garden included. Kid and dog-friendly.

Patsy Cline at Fort Salem Theater

What: Travel back to 1961 and the world of Texas Honky Tonk, with hits like “Crazy,” “I Fall to Pieces” and “Walking After Midnight” and more. Patsy befriends a longtime fan from Houston, and the two become pen-pals in this three-night revue show. $15-$30 tickets, online.

Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021

Alpha Win Lake George Triathlon

What: Triathlon hosted at Lake George, including full and ½ distances on Saturday and sprint and Olympic distances on Sunday.

Bolton Art & Craft Festival

What: Free admission arts and crafts festival in Bolton Landing. 25-30 arts and crafts vendors.

Fort Ticonderoga’s Heroic Corn Maze

What: A life-sized corn maze puzzle. Families can navigate the maze and learn about local history while they do. Divided into two phases so experiences can be customized.

Quartets with Cows

What: Farmside concert performance featuring musicians from the Metropolitan Opera Orchestra. Refreshments to follow. $35 admission.

Farmside concert performance featuring musicians from the Metropolitan Opera Orchestra. Refreshments to follow. $35 admission. When: 1-3:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 4

1-3:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 4 Where: Newt Hollow Farm, 333 Tiplady Road, Salem

Helen Gillet at Slyboro Ciderhouse

What: Singer-songwriter Helen Gillet performs at Slyboro Ciderhouse. Dinner available for purchase, vegan options included. $18 general seating, $25 table seating including food and drink.

Patsy Cline at Fort Salem Theater

What: Travel back to 1961 and the world of Texas Honky Tonk, with hits like “Crazy,” “I Fall to Pieces” and “Walking After Midnight” and more. Patsy befriends a longtime fan from Houston, and the two become pen-pals in this three-night revue show. $15-$30 tickets, online.

Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021

Alpha Win Lake George Triathlon

What: Triathlon hosted at Lake George, including full and ½ distances on Saturday and sprint and Olympic distances on Sunday.

Bolton Art & Craft Festival

What: Free admission arts and crafts festival in Bolton Landing. 25-30 arts and crafts vendors.

Fort Ticonderoga’s Heroic Corn Maze

What: A life-sized corn maze puzzle. Families can navigate the maze and learn about local history while they do. Divided into two phases so experiences can be customized.

