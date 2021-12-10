North Country Weekend Calendar: A Wonderful Life to see a show in

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – It’s holiday showtime in the North Country this week. Friday night, a trip to Shepard Park in Lake George will net you a live performance of “It’s a Wonderful Life,” and a ride out to Granville will give you a parade of holiday tractors that will make your spirits bright like only Washington County can. It’s also another open house weekend at the Glens Falls Shirt Factory.

Despite the holiday cheer, it’s set to be a relatively warm weekend. Highs hit 42 on Friday, shoot up to 58 on Saturday and settle back down to 45 on Sunday. Nights stick around the 30s.

North Country Weekend Calendar for Friday, Dec. 10 (1 of 2)

Holiday Festival of Lights

What: Over 20 holiday light displays lit up by the water in Lake George, across Shepard Park.

Over 20 holiday light displays lit up by the water in Lake George, across Shepard Park. When: Friday, Dec. 10 – Sunday, Dec. 12 (continuous through the month)

Friday, Dec. 10 – Sunday, Dec. 12 (continuous through the month) Where: Shepard Park, Canada Street, Lake George

Saluto’s Christmas Celebration

What: Holiday celebration fair hosted by Saluto’s, featuring Santa and Mrs. Claus. $8 mac and cheese, $30 piercings, $5 body jewelry. Crafts, gifts and more.

Holiday celebration fair hosted by Saluto’s, featuring Santa and Mrs. Claus. $8 mac and cheese, $30 piercings, $5 body jewelry. Crafts, gifts and more. When: 2-9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10; Noon – 9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11

2-9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10; Noon – 9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11 Where: Saluto’s Pub, 186 Main St., Hudson Falls

Indoor Holiday Market at Fort Salem Theater

What: Holiday shopping market featuring Anna Villarreal Jewelry & Greeting Cards, Austin & Ollie, Country Land Creationz, Dakota Jade Designs, Elements Spa Essentials, Evers Green Upcycle, Gotta Have It Fashion Accessories, Hazelwood & Co., MW Farmstead, plus authors Bellanca and Autumn Fleming.

Holiday shopping market featuring Anna Villarreal Jewelry & Greeting Cards, Austin & Ollie, Country Land Creationz, Dakota Jade Designs, Elements Spa Essentials, Evers Green Upcycle, Gotta Have It Fashion Accessories, Hazelwood & Co., MW Farmstead, plus authors Bellanca and Autumn Fleming. When: 5-7 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Dec. 10-11; Noon – 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 12

5-7 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Dec. 10-11; Noon – 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 12 Where: Fort Salem Theater, 11 East Broadway, Salem

Holiday Choral Music in Shepard Park

What: Lake George’s Shepard Park hosts the Queensbury High School Madrigal Singers.

Lake George’s Shepard Park hosts the Queensbury High School Madrigal Singers. When: 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10

6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10 Where: Shepard Park, Canada Street, Lake George

Granville Lighted Tractor Parade

What: Return of the annual holiday lighted tractor parade. Dozens of decorated tractors will travel through downtown Granville, starting from Telescope Casual Furniture (82 Chruch St.) and ending at the former site of Manchester Wood (1159 Route 24).

Return of the annual holiday lighted tractor parade. Dozens of decorated tractors will travel through downtown Granville, starting from Telescope Casual Furniture (82 Chruch St.) and ending at the former site of Manchester Wood (1159 Route 24). When: 6-10 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10

6-10 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10 Where: 82 Chruch St. To downtown, Granville

Adirondack Thunder vs. Reading Royals

What: Glens Falls hockey game against the Reading Royals. Tickets for sale online and by phone.

Glens Falls hockey game against the Reading Royals. Tickets for sale online and by phone. When: 7 p.m. puck drop Friday, Dec. 10

7 p.m. puck drop Friday, Dec. 10 Where: Cool Insuring Arena, 1 Civic Center Plaza, Glens Falls

The North Country Weekend Calendar for Friday, Dec. 10 (2 of 2)

The Depot: The Wynotte Sisters

What: A holiday show with classics and not-so-classics. $15 tickets, limited reserve table seating.

A holiday show with classics and not-so-classics. $15 tickets, limited reserve table seating. When: 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10

7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10 Where: Argyle Brewing at the Depot, 6 Broad St., Cambridge

The Park Theater: Soggy Po Boys

What: New Orleans style band visiting Glens Falls. Tickets are $20-$25.

New Orleans style band visiting Glens Falls. Tickets are $20-$25. When: 7-9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10

7-9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10 Where: The Park Theater, 14 Park Street, Glens Falls

It’s a Wonderful Life in Lake George

What: Performance of a Christmas classic at the Shepard Park Ampitheater in Lake George. Free admission benefitting the Lake George Food Pantry at Caldwell Presbyterian Church. Donations accepted include deodorant, shampoo, shavers, feminine hygiene and toothpaste.

Performance of a Christmas classic at the Shepard Park Ampitheater in Lake George. Free admission benefitting the Lake George Food Pantry at Caldwell Presbyterian Church. Donations accepted include deodorant, shampoo, shavers, feminine hygiene and toothpaste. When: 7-9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10

7-9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10 Where: Shepard Park, Canada Street, Lake George

Courtyard Marriott: Ha-Ha-Holiday Comedy Show

What: Holiday comedy show, ages 18+. $20 admission.

Holiday comedy show, ages 18+. $20 admission. When: 7:30 and 9 p.m. start times Friday, Dec. 10

7:30 and 9 p.m. start times Friday, Dec. 10 Where: Courtyard by Marriott Lake George, 365 Canada St., Lake George

Fort Salem Theater: There’s No Business like Snow Business

What: A holiday showtune sing-a-long at Fort Salem Theater. Starring Iris Rogers, Sam Luke, Courtine Harrington, Noah Casner and Kyra Fitzgerald.

A holiday showtune sing-a-long at Fort Salem Theater. Starring Iris Rogers, Sam Luke, Courtine Harrington, Noah Casner and Kyra Fitzgerald. When: 7:30-10 p.m. Friday-Sunday, Dec. 10-12

7:30-10 p.m. Friday-Sunday, Dec. 10-12 Where: Fort Salem Theater, 11 East Broadway, Salem

North Country Weekend Calendar for Saturday, Dec. 11 (1 of 2)

Open House at the Glens Falls Shirt Factory

What: Holiday shopping with the artists and businesses that set up shop in the four-story Glens Falls Shirt Factory. Outside vendors and demonstrations will be onsite, too. Dozens of places to do holiday shopping, from mugs to candles to food and drink.

Holiday shopping with the artists and businesses that set up shop in the four-story Glens Falls Shirt Factory. Outside vendors and demonstrations will be onsite, too. Dozens of places to do holiday shopping, from mugs to candles to food and drink. When: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Dec. 11-12

10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Dec. 11-12 Where: The Shirt Factory, 71 Lawrence St., Glens Falls

Childrens’ Christmas Bazaar

What: Annual kids’ bazaar with handmade gifts for little ones to give their parents and other adults in their lives.

Annual kids’ bazaar with handmade gifts for little ones to give their parents and other adults in their lives. When: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11

11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11 Where: Hicks Orchard, 18 Hicks Road, Granville

Author signing: Will Moses

What: Author and illustrator Will Moses signs copies of his new book, “The First Christmas.” Moses is the great-grandson of renowned folk art painted Grandma Moses.

Author and illustrator Will Moses signs copies of his new book, “The First Christmas.” Moses is the great-grandson of renowned folk art painted Grandma Moses. When: Noon – 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11

Noon – 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11 Where: Battenkill Books, 15 East Main St., Cambridge

Charles R. Wood Theater: The Nutcracker

What: Adirondack Ballet Theater performs “The Nutcracker” to celebrate the theater troupe’s 30-year anniversary. Over 50 child dancers take part. $18 tickets, purchase online to reserve a seat.

Adirondack Ballet Theater performs “The Nutcracker” to celebrate the theater troupe’s 30-year anniversary. Over 50 child dancers take part. $18 tickets, purchase online to reserve a seat. When: 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11; 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 12

1 p.m. and 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11; 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 12 Where: Charles R. Wood Theater, 207 Glen St., Glens Falls

Slickfin Ugly Sweater Holiday Party

What: Food, drink and ugly sweaters. Donate a toy for Toys for Tots, and receive a raffle ticket in return.

Food, drink and ugly sweaters. Donate a toy for Toys for Tots, and receive a raffle ticket in return. When: 2-10 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11

2-10 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11 Where: Slickfin Brewing Company, 147-149 Broadway, Fort Edward

North Country Weekend Calendar for Saturday, Dec. 11 (2 of 2)

Strand Theatre: The Bluebillies Old-Time Christmas Revue

What: The Bluebillies bring country and folk music to town for the holidays. Special guests The Cadleys will join. $15 general admission, $12 for seniors and students, free for kids 5 and under.

The Bluebillies bring country and folk music to town for the holidays. Special guests The Cadleys will join. $15 general admission, $12 for seniors and students, free for kids 5 and under. When: 7-9:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11

7-9:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11 Where: The Strand Theatre, 210 Main St., Hudson Falls

North Country Weekend Calendar for Sunday, Dec. 12 (1 of 2)

Breakfast with Santa at Lake George American Legion

What: Holiday family breakfast with Santa Claus. Open to the public.

Holiday family breakfast with Santa Claus. Open to the public. When: 8:30-11:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 12

8:30-11:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 12 Where: American Legion Post 374, 3932 Route 9L, Lake George

Argyle Christmas on the Farm

What: Sperry Family Farm’s annual Christmas on the Farm. Hot cocoa, candy canes, cookies, face painting, and the farm’s full line of skin care products made with goat’s milk. Goats will be there to say hello.

Sperry Family Farm’s annual Christmas on the Farm. Hot cocoa, candy canes, cookies, face painting, and the farm’s full line of skin care products made with goat’s milk. Goats will be there to say hello. When: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 12

11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 12 Where: Sperry Family Farm, 732 Coot Hill Road, Argyle

North Country Weekend Calendar for Sunday, Dec. 12 (2 of 2)

The Depot: Sydney Worthley

What: The Depot hosts part of 518G8ness’ “Rockin’ Off the Rails Sunday Train Wreck” concert series. Sydney Worthley has performed at Mountain Jam Music Festival, First Night Saratoga and more.

The Depot hosts part of 518G8ness’ “Rockin’ Off the Rails Sunday Train Wreck” concert series. Sydney Worthley has performed at Mountain Jam Music Festival, First Night Saratoga and more. When: 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 12

4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 12 Where: Argyle Brewing at the Depot, 6 Broad St., Cambridge

Glens Falls Symphony presents Holiday Pops

What: Glens Falls Symphony performs holiday favorites from around the world.

Glens Falls Symphony performs holiday favorites from around the world. When: 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 12

4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 12 Where: SUNY Adirondack Auditorium, 640 Bay Road, Queensbury

